Justin Rogers has visits scheduled with LSU, Miami this weekend

(Brendon Miller/KSR)

The first window of the transfer portal closes in less than two weeks. That means programs around college football are looking to get prospects on campus for visits and enrolled for the spring semester. Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers has a commitment that his heating up quickly.

Per Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports, Rogers will be at LSU on Thursday and Friday for a two-day visit. The Oak Park (Mich.) High product will then head to Miami for a two-day visit for Saturday and Sunday. Rogers is also trying to schedule visits with Alabama and Auburn for next week.

Wiltfong also reports that Oklahoma, USC, and Texas have been in contact with the Kentucky transfer.

Rogers was a top-50 recruiting win for the Kentucky football program out of Detroit in the class of 2022. The blue-chip prospect saw playing time in his first year and would then become a full-time starter this past season after filling in as a sophomore when Marquan McCall missed time with an injury. As a junior, Rogers recorded 35 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss while playing over 400 snaps for Brad White’s defense this past season.

The transfer will have two years of eligibility remaining and those could be spent at a powerhouse program. Justin Rogers is currently one of the most popular players in the transfer portal.