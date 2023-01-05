Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
What If BMW Had Made Its X SUVs In the ’80s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional X SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The rise of the crossover is a decidedly modern concept. While there certainly were SUVs in the 1980s, they were a niche product for a specific clientele. And that’s a shame, because if the Jeep Wagoneer proved anything, the design trends of years gone by lend themselves well to the body style.
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Carscoops
2,012 HP Estrema Fulminea Set To Attempt Nurburgring EV Record This Fall
We haven’t heard much from Automobili Estrema since the company unveiled the 2,012 hp (1,500 kW / 2,040 PS) Fulminea in 2021. However, the model is back in the spotlight as the brand has provided an update and revealed the first production model will be unveiled this June. Shortly thereafter in September, Automobili Estrema will travel to the Nürburgring and attempt to set a new lap record for electric sports cars on the Nordschleife.
Carscoops
Water Could Leak Into The Mercedes-Benz GLE And ML, Impacting The Fuel Pump
A multitude of Mercedes-Benz GLE and ML models have been recalled in the United States because water could accumulate in the spare wheel well. The car manufacturer says that if water is to accumulate in the spare wheel well, it could intermittently contact the fuel pump control unit. If this is to occur, the fuel supply to the engine could be interrupted, leading to a loss of propulsion without warning and increasing the risk of a crash.
Carscoops
“Terrible Fight” Between Chinese And European Automakers Looms, Warns Stellantis CEO
The expansion of the Chinese auto industry into Europe and America means the coming years will give us here at Carscoops plenty to write about and you even more choices when it comes to choosing your future cars. But while the arrival of the Chinese might be exciting to those...
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
Carscoops
Americans Bought New Dodge Darts, Chrysler 200s And Other Discontinued FCA Cars In 2022
Each January we get a chance to look back at the previous year in auto sales to see how each brand performed. This year, we’re surprised to see that a number of cars no longer in production still sold brand-new examples in 2022. Here’s a quick peek at a few cars that just won’t go silently into that good night.
Carscoops
The Lagonda Rapide Had An Aston DB5 Heart, But An Edsel’s Face
Aston Martin has had a few goes at relaunching the Lagonda brand since the two became bedfellows in 1948, most famously with the wedgy, William Towns-designed Aston Martin Lagonda of the late 1970s and 1980s, and most recently with the 2015 Lagonda Taraf and an aborted electric luxury sedan project axed in 2021.
Carscoops
Lidar Tech From Autonomous Cars Also Helps Snowcats Build Better Ski Slopes
There’s a good chance that more than one wealthy, German Mercedes S-Class owner will arrive at the ski slopes this year having cruised down the autobahn to get there with his car’s DrivePilot autonomous function engaged. But what he probably wouldn’t know is that Lidar technology very similar...
Carscoops
BMW Doubles Up On Paid Subscriptions In The USA, Charges $105 A Year For Remote Engine Start
BMW is expanding the number of feature subscriptions it is offering in the United States. The marque has revealed that five vehicle features are now available through its subscription service, consisting of Remote Engine Start, Drive Recorder, Traffic Camera, Driving Assistance Plus with Stop&Go, and Parking Assistant Professional. Most of...
Carscoops
Mercedes Becomes First Automaker To Get Approval For Level 3 Autonomy In The U.S.
Mercedes-Benz said today that it has received regulatory approval to operate Level 3 autonomous driving function on Nevada’s roads. That makes it the first automaker to earn such an approval in the United States. The automaker made the announcement today at CES, per Autonews, and the function will be...
Carscoops
2030 Porsche 911 Concept By Independent Designer Imagines A Minimalist EV Future
This story contains renderings created by designer Nicolas Vigier that are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. Porsche is known for its evolutionary approach to the design of its models, especially when it comes to the 911. So how will the iconic sportscar look in an EV-only world? Independent designer Nicolas Vigier showed his vision for the future of the 911 in his latest project.
Carscoops
Sit Back, Relax, And Watch This Metal Ferrari 250 GTO RC Car Get Made From Scratch
If you need to relax and unwind, one way is to watch someone hand-build a remote-controlled scale replica of a Ferrari 250 GTO. The build begins with the car’s space frame, which was constructed completely by hand by bending and welding metal tubes together. This frame will later be the underlying support for the body panels. They then used a similar method to make mock exhaust pipes, which even blow fake smoke out of them.
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Reinvents The ‘Wackeldackle’ Nodding Dog With Superdackle
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with an emerging entertainment brand by the name of Superplastic and collaborated on a number of projects. The partnership announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has spawned a new character to the Superplastic universe dubbed Superdackle, conceived as a reinterpretation of the Wackeldackel nodding dog ornament often seen on the dashboards of motorists.
Carscoops
Video Proves Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta Still Performs Terribly In The Snow
While automakers have made great progress in terms of safety and ADAS over the past decade, the dream of a fully autonomous production car has yet to be achieved. A new video from the snowy roads of the Detroit area proves that the latest update of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system can’t function properly in bad weather, with its performance deemed dangerous to say the least.
Carscoops
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
Carscoops
Stellantis’ Free2move To Bring Car-Sharing, Rentals, And Subscriptions To U.S. Dealers
Stellantis’ Free2move has largely flown under the radar in the United States as the company only has a presence in seven markets including Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Diego. However, it appears 2023 is the year that Free2move will go mainstream as the company has used CES to reveal ambitious plans for growth.
Carscoops
This Is How The Toyota GR Yaris Is Meant To Be Driven
Every now and then, a new hot hatch comes along that shakes up the market and puts everyone on notice. The Ford Focus RS did that in 2015 and in 2020, the Toyota GR Yaris did the same. Developed as the first real vehicle from Toyota’s GR division (the Supra...
Carscoops
Crowd-Sourced Koenigsegg Map Shows Why You’ve Probably Never Seen One On The Road
There are rare cars, and then there are Koenigseggs. The mad-scientist’s “mega car,” the Swedish brand has earned a reputation for its sci-fi technology and its mechanical engineer that seems to defy logic. Unfortunately, the nature of such vehicles means that they are highly expensive, and extremely...
Carscoops
At Full Speed, A Used Nissan Leaf Can Run Out Of Energy In Just 21.6 Miles
The transition to electrification is happening just a little more each day. One aspect of performance that electric cars are still trying to tackle is how they manage driving at high speeds for extended periods of time. Well, here’s a video of a used Nissan Leaf going as fast as it can for as long as it can before it runs itself empty.
Comments / 0