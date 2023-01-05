Read full article on original website
Sarah Booth Reveals the Secrets of Three Pines’ Goofy Cop
If you’re watching Three Pines, then Sarah Booth is going to make you laugh. She stars in Prime Video’s hit crime series as Yvette Nichol, an eager but naive new police officer who wants to impress Gamache (Alfred Molina), a veteran detective solving murders in a quirky Canadian town. Despite her good intentions, she usually does the exact wrong thing, which makes her a welcome source of comic relief in a show that tackles some very heavy subjects.
No One Gets Vulnerable Like Zahn McClarnon
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. From a distance, it might seem like Zahn McClarnon played the same role on two different show this year. On both Reservation Dogs and Dark Winds, he’s a law enforcement officer stuck in the uneasy limbo between his own Native community and the white power structure typically associated with the badge. Both series feature a late-season episode in which his character confronts his guilt about the death of a loved one, and in both, he stumbles upon a bizarre criminal conspiracy.
The Kaleidoscope Trailer Spans 25 Years & Features Interactive Storytelling
The first trailer for Kaleidoscope offers viewers a glimpse of a decades-spanning, interactive story. After hearing about what is supposedly the most secure vault in the world, a team of accomplished thieves plan a $7 billion heist - give or take. The job serves as both a way to change their lives and a shot at revenge, and viewers will have the ability to watch it in pretty much any order they'd like.
1923 is Paramount+'s Most-Watched Premiere Ever
1923 has already broken records for Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel drew an audience of some 7.4 million viewers, surpassing the streamer's previous premiere record by around 80%. The Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-starring Western premiered on Sunday, December 18, becoming the latest successful installment in Sheridan's ever-expanding Yellowstone canon.
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022
After nearly three years of delays, shifting timelines, and surprise drops, TV returned to form in 2022. Exciting new series were released, follow-up seasons were hotly anticipated and debated, IPs were extended, cancellation bloodbaths occurred — even pilot season was back, sort of. Yes indeed, TV looked like its old self again, only now, there was somehow even more of it.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Sets All-Female Directing Team for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has set its director slate for Season 2. Amazon Prime Video announced today that Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper would take on directing duties for the second season, each helming multiple episodes. Brändström (The Outsider, The Witcher, Outlander), who was behind two Season 1 episodes, will direct four installments this time around, while Hamri (Empire, Shameless, Elementary) and Hooper (Flesh and Blood, The Sandman) will each direct two.
Harry & Meghan Earns Netflix's Biggest Documentary Debut of All Time
Harry & Meghan is doing some serious numbers for Netflix. Since debuting December 8, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have racked up some 81.55 million hours viewed. This marks the most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary title in a premiere week. Netflix reports approximately 28 million member accounts worldwide watched the docuseries in its first four days on the platform.
Mythic Quest Spinoff Mere Mortals Coming to Apple TV+
The world of Mythic Quest is about to get bigger. Apple TV+ has ordered Mere Mortals, a companion series for the streamer's popular comedy. The series comes from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, and will feature entirely new characters. Mere Mortals is set to explore the lives of the various individuals impacted by the game at the helm of Mythic Quest, including employees, players, and fans.
Blockbuster Canceled After 1 Season
Netflix has axed Blockbuster after one season. The streamer has opted not to move forward with the Randall Park-starring workplace comedy following its lackluster debut the first week of November. Blockbuster has failed to make Netflix's Weekly Top 10 rankings since its premiere and received middling critical reviews. Helmed by...
The Gang is Back in the Latest Trailer for That '90s Show
That '90s Show is getting the gang back together. The latest trailer for the That '70s Show sequel brings back original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. The first teaser for the series saw Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return in their iconic roles and introduced viewers to the young new cast members taking over the basement, including Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Haverda stars as Leia, daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon).
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ends The Streak of Great Prequels
Spraying as much gore as a medieval chicken, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series designed to expand the dark-fantasy universe of The Witcher. Pity that the tale is so derivative, held back by the standard beats (and beatdowns) of the post-Games of Thrones sword-and-sorcery genre. In an era of excellent prequels, it proves how wrong these brand extensions can go.
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
Broadway Legend Patti LuPone Joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos continues to grow. Broadway icon Patti Lupone has joined the cast of the WandaVision spin-off in a mystery role. She has recently been seen in TV series including American Horror Story, Pose, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Girls, and Penny Dreadful. Marvel/Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of...
One Woman Struggles to Find Her Superpower in the Trailer for Extraordinary
In the trailer for Extraordinary, everyone has a superpower... except Jen (Máiréad Tyers). From debut writer Emma Moran comes Extraordinary, a comedy where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday. Now turning 25, Jen still hasn't found her power, and watching the people around her flaunt theirs doesn't make her struggle any easier. At this point, she'll accept anything. (Mostly) single and stuck in a dead-end party shop job, Jen leans on her best friend and roommate Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) as they navigate the wild world of their 20s together.
Yellowjackets Renewed for Season 3 Months Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
Yellowjackets has been renewed for Season 3, long before the premiere of Season 2. The Showtime drama, which was nominated for seven Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actress for Melanie Lynskey, is set to debut its second installment in March 2023. Starring Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis,...
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever in First Role Following Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has found his next gig. The former star of The Goldbergs will join the cast of Netflix original Never Have I Ever for its fourth and final season, starring as "Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."
HBO Max's Velma Gets January Release Date
Mindy Kaling's Velma series is coming to HBO Max in January. The streamer announced that the Scooby-Doo spin-off would debut on the platform in the new year as part of its 'What's New in January' list. Created by Kaling, the series features the voices of Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) as Fred, Shaggy, and Daphne respectively, with Kaling lending her voice to the titular character.
Gina Rodriguez ABC Comedy Not Dead Yet Sets Premiere Date
Not Dead Yet will soon be alive and well on ABC. The comedy, created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson (This Is Us, The Real O'Neals) stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Nell Serrano, "a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source."
