wfxg.com
After Masters mix-up, Scott Stallings and Scott Stallings plan to meet in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Scott Stallings and his wife, Jennifer decided to spend some time in their coastal Georgia vacation home. Upon arrival, Jennifer says she found a package, addressed to Scott, at the door. As Scott gathered their luggage and headed inside, he says he heard his wife share...
wfxg.com
Creative Corner with Vonetta Hinton - featuring AE The Cool
If you are a fan of R&B and Soul with a bit of jazzy influence, you’re in for a COOL treat. Creative Corner introduces you to R&B soul singer and songwriter - AE The Cool. Describing herself as a storyteller and an “energy shifter,” she says she is very intentional in her songwriting. “In my creative process, my intention is to make people feel things,” says AE. She often uses creative imagery and symbolic visuals to get her point across.
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
wfxg.com
Local filmmakers featured at 14th annual Poison Peach Film Festival
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Organized by Augusta filmmaker Christopher Forbes, the Poison Peach Film Festival showcases the diverse offerings of local independent filmmakers. The festival kicked off January 7th with a block of short horror films, ranging in style from comedy/horror to dark and intense... featuring the works of Augusta-area filmmakers Adam Cowart, Kenneth Perkins, Jonathan Cook, Jezibell Anat, and Joseph Zuchowski. The world premiere of the feature film Night to Day, is written and directed by Brendan Thompson.
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
wfxg.com
Bring one for the chipper, Georgia Power host Christmas tree recycling event
EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Now that the holidays are over, there's always the question on what to do with the Christmas tree. Georgia Power teamed up with Recteq, Legacy Containers, and Augusta Industrial to host Bring One For The Chipper, Christmas tree Recycling event. It started at 9 am and lasted until 1 pm.
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
thepeoplesentinel.com
County-wide 'pickle-crack' outbreak
Known as the lovechild of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, pickleball has been rapidly growing in the U.S. since the 1960s, and in the last two years, in Barnwell County. Although there are not yet official places to play in the county, a lack of courts has not stopped those who caught the pickleball bug from enjoying the sport meant for all ages.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
Richmond County crash with injury shuts down Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
wfxg.com
One year later: Remembering Arbrie Anthony
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s been one year since the death of Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The 8-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting just outside her Augusta home. Sunday, her family released balloons by her graveside vowing to keep her memory alive. "She was just a bright light to...
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
Autopsy shows former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath died from heart attack
Former two-term Mayor of Johnston Terrence Culbreath died from a massive heart attack, autopsy results show.
WRDW-TV
A look at the damage from severe weather in the CSRA
City of Aiken flags are at half-staff today for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh. Burke County High School’s head football coach, Eric Parker, has announced he is retiring. This was the scene on Jan. 4, 2023, after a tree fell in the roadway at Kissingbower Road and Joyce Street during a storm.
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating two pedestrian deaths
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two pedestrian fatalities that occurred Friday night. 35-year old, April Nicole Harrod, of 3100 block Mike Padgett Highway was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Mike Padgett. Harrod was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m. 60-year-old, Tommy […]
