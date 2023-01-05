If you are a fan of R&B and Soul with a bit of jazzy influence, you’re in for a COOL treat. Creative Corner introduces you to R&B soul singer and songwriter - AE The Cool. Describing herself as a storyteller and an “energy shifter,” she says she is very intentional in her songwriting. “In my creative process, my intention is to make people feel things,” says AE. She often uses creative imagery and symbolic visuals to get her point across.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO