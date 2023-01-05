Effective: 2023-01-10 16:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation for people in the KNP Complex burn area. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roadways and bridges may be washed away in places. Stay off the roads in the warned area. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tulare The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The KNP Complex burn scar in Northern Tulare County in central California * Until 530 PM PST. * At 404 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the extreme northern extent of the KNP Complex Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the KNP Complex Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the KNP Complex Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Park Ridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO