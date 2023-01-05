Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tulare and east central Fresno Counties through 415 PM PST At 345 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles northeast of Orange Cove, or 34 miles northeast of Visalia, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orange Cove, Grant Grove, Crystal Springs Campground, Big Meadows, Pinehurst, Squaw Valley, Park Ridge, Azalea Campground, Sunset Campground, Hume Lake and Grant Grove Visitor Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, San Joaquin River Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 15:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; Upper San Joaquin River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Madera and north central Fresno Counties through 330 PM PST At 258 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Oakhurst, or 24 miles southeast of Yosemite South Entrance, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nature Point, Huntington Lake, Peckinpah, Shaver Lake, Mount Tom, Crane Valley Reservoir, Kaiser Point, Tamarack Summit, North Fork, Shaver Lake 3ne and Auberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Mariposa Madera Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:06:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; Upper San Joaquin River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Madera and north central Fresno Counties through 300 PM PST At 227 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Oakhurst, or 17 miles southeast of Yosemite South Entrance, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, Bass Lake Ranger District, Minarets, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Huntington Lake, Graveyard Meadow, Bass Lake, Tamarack Summit, North Fork and Poison Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 03:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Frazier Mountain Communities; Mojave Desert Slopes FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tulare by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 16:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation for people in the KNP Complex burn area. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roadways and bridges may be washed away in places. Stay off the roads in the warned area. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tulare The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The KNP Complex burn scar in Northern Tulare County in central California * Until 530 PM PST. * At 404 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the extreme northern extent of the KNP Complex Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the KNP Complex Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the KNP Complex Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Park Ridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 15:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 22 inches above 4500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some light snow accumulation will be possible down to 3500 feet through tonight.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 06:45:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM PST. Target Area: Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced -Madera -Mendota and Planada -Le Grand -Snelling zones. .A strong storm system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills on Monday and Tuesday. This will result in rapid runoff into the Merced River basin. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Merced The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This surpasses the flood of record. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 23.9 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 24.4 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight to 21.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall through Friday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.5 Tue 11 am PST 21.7 20.1 18.4
Comments / 0