Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
CMA - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 4.82%. For the last reported quarter, Comerica...
Zacks.com
Why Eagle Materials (EXP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
EXP - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of gypsum wallboard and cement has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 3.60%.
Zacks.com
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023
As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Zacks.com
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now
NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Is International Game Technology (IGT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
IGT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. International Game Technology is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283...
Zacks.com
Bullish or Bearish on 2023? Zacks January Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Jan Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. With the start of any calendar year, the Wall Street firms offer up their prognostications on the S&P 500 returns delivered by year-end 2023. Let’s build...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) a Buy Now?
BMY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -10% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in ProPetro (PUMP)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46%
PUMP - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $10.37, gaining 4.2% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $15.13 indicates a 45.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LMT - Free Report) closed at $473.24, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company...
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Rising P/E: An Overlooked Way to Pick 5 Winning Stocks
Picking bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common phenomenon. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.80, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Kosmos Energy (KOS) This Year?
KOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Kosmos Energy is one of 248 companies in...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Jabil, Inc. (JBL) is a Trending Stock
JBL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned -0.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CALM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Cal-Maine Foods is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual...
Zacks.com
Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is CI Financial (CIXX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Comments / 0