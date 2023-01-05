The Butler Indoor Track & Field team opened their season Saturday with a trip to the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State. Megan Baggetta had a record-setting day, winning the triple jump and breaking her own school record with a leap of 36 feet, 9-1/2 inches. Grace Nichols was second in the High Jump. Both have qualified for the 2023 PA Indoor State Championship. The Butler boys 4×800 relay team had a fourth place finish.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO