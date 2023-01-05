Read full article on original website
Man Charged After Accidentally Firing Weapon Into Apartment
A Harrisville man is facing charges for accidentally firing a weapon into an apartment. The incident happened back on New Year’s Eve about 10 minutes before midnight at an apartment in the 400 block of Main Street in Harrisville. State police say 21-year-old Nathan Kordich was allegedly handling a...
Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart
A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
One Injured And Charged In Clinton Twp. Accident
A local motorist was injured following a one car crash that occurred Friday evening in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 55-year-old Paul Ford of Saxonburg was traveling on Knoch Road near Saxonburg Boulevard when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Authorities say that Paul,...
No Injuries Following Cranberry Township Fire
No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred earlier this weekend in Cranberry Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, a house on Goehring Road was completely destroyed by a fire late Saturday night. Officials say that the family who lived at the house was not home...
County To Hire New Detective To Focus On Student Issues
Butler County is planning to hire a new detective that will focus on juvenile-related issues. The county’s salary board approved the position at yesterday’s public meeting. Commissioners say most of the position’s duties will center around the student population. The idea for the new detective was a product...
Gas Prices Stay Stable
Gas prices have remained stable locally but inched up across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, stayed even over the past week at $3.74 per gallon.
Books-a-Million Closing At The Clearview Mall
The lone bookstore in the Clearview Mall is closing. Books-a-Million will shut down their operations inside the mall this upcoming Sunday, January 15th. Their spot in the mall has served as a bookstore location for years—including Walden’s. It’s not known if a new store will take its place....
BASD Hopes For Late March Opening Of Senior High Addition
As a new semester is set to begin, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
Local Nonprofits Receive Recognition
A couple of local nonprofit institutions have received recognition for providing programs and services to southern Butler County families. The Cranberry Public Library has been honored as a Community Champion by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. In spite of pandemic restrictions, library staff has continued to serve patrons with resources...
Butler’s Baggetta sets another school record
The Butler Indoor Track & Field team opened their season Saturday with a trip to the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State. Megan Baggetta had a record-setting day, winning the triple jump and breaking her own school record with a leap of 36 feet, 9-1/2 inches. Grace Nichols was second in the High Jump. Both have qualified for the 2023 PA Indoor State Championship. The Butler boys 4×800 relay team had a fourth place finish.
Seneca Valley Announces Art Series
Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
