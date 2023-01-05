ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension

Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 Draft After Texans Beat Colts

Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Bears This Offseason

Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Buffalo Bills Honor Team's Medical Staff That Saved Damar Hamlin's Life

Buffalo Bills honor team's medical staff that saved Damar Hamlin's life originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all heroes wear helmets and jerseys. The Buffalo Bills may have received a hero's welcome when they returned to the field Sunday for the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday. But one of the loudest pregame ovations was for the heroes who helped save Hamlin's life: the Bills' medical and athletic training staff.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Honored Before Bills-Patriots Game in Buffalo

Damar Hamlin honored before Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just six days after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills are back in action. The 24-year-old safety was honored with a number of touching tributes before Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game in Orchard...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
NBC Chicago

Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

‘We All Won': Damar Hamlin Launches ‘Did We Win?' Shirts

‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Damar Hamlin is already giving back. The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17.
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

Bears Roster Risers and Fallers in Final Game of 2022 NFL Season

Bears risers and fallers after final game of 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears lost a football game against the Vikings on Sunday, but on the whole they won the day. That’s because the team locked in a top-two pick in next year’s draft. The team could select a high-impact player with that pick, or receive a bounty of picks from a QB-needy team. Either way, the decision will shape the future of the franchise. Back on the football field several players ended their seasons well on Sunday, giving themselves positive momentum heading into the offseason. Others finished their 2022 campaigns with a bad taste in their mouth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

