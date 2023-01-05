Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Milton Wilkes, 87, Vincennes
Milton Wilkes 87, of Vincennes passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Milton was born on January 15, 1935 in Vincennes to the late Earl and Dora (Benefield) Wilkes. Milton was a graduate of Lincoln High School and worked many years for Sears and Roebuck. He enjoyed; golfing, woodworking, auctions, and working alongside his beloved wife Shirley in her ceramic shop.
wzdm.com
Today’s the Day for Memorial Bridge Closure in Vincennes
Today is the day for a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. From today on, the bridge will be closed until the end of April. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The bridge can be detoured by using the Red Skelton Bridge on U-S 50.
wzdm.com
KC Health Department to Open Today at Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department will open today in its new facility in the Bierhaus Building. The building is located between First and Second Streets, just north of downtown Vincennes. The building is owned by Vincennes’ Good Samaritan Hospital. Hospital president Rob McLin says the purchase is part of consolidating...
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
wzdm.com
Local Election Filings Starting to Come In
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filed include Marc McNeece for Vincennes City Council At-Large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough (LAUE) in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
wzdm.com
Municipal Candidates File for Office in Knox County
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filedinclude Mawrc McNeece for City Council at-large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
Councilman’s comments receive library pushback
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, nearly 2,000 guests enter their facilities on a daily basis. From physical books, to audio books CD’s and DVD’s, libraries today offer more services than simply checking out a novel. But comments made during a recent Vanderburgh County Council meeting have supporters of Evansville […]
Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being investigated as suspicious and will remain […]
wzdm.com
Reorganization Night Planned for Vincennes City Council
The Vincennes Board of Works and City Council will meet this afternoon and evening at City Hall. The Board of Works will meet at five p-m. The Board’s agenda includes a seventh change order for work at the Vincennes Pantheon. The change order is for a grant administered by the Southern Indiana Development Commission.
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Charged on Drug Counts
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a drug discovery during a traffic stop. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 29 year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis. During the stop, Lewis was found to be driving while suspended. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
‘It’s been awesome,’ Two friends work to grow sport in Knox County
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are close friends– and avid disc golf players. The duo wanted more courses around where they live in Knox County, and Sievers said last year, they finally took the initiative into their own hands “I’ve been coming to Camp Arthur my whole life and always knew it […]
vincennespbs.org
Essex could see a new occupant
A military vehicle recycling center could soon operate in the former Essex Wire building in Vincennes. The Area Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change petition allowing for industrial work to happen outside the building. The request was made by Niehaus Companies which owns the Essex property. Knox County...
20 Restaurants We Want to See in Evansville, Indiana in 2023
Evansville is constantly growing. How about adding a few of these restaurants in 2023?. We have seen quite a few new businesses come to Evansville in 2022 that have had a lot of people talking. Some have already opened, while others are still in the planning stages. In terms of dining in Evansville, we already have plenty of options. However, there is still room for a few more places to eat that we don't already have in town.
14news.com
14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of United Way, what do you think of?. Chances are you’ll have to adjust your thinking. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is changing its focus and many traditional community agencies, are out of money. Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Ark...
wzdm.com
Mt. Carmel, IL Man Arrested Following App Tips
A tip submitted through the Wabash County, Illinois Sheriff’s App has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Mount Carmel, Illinois man. Dayton Hall was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Criminal Damage to Property. The arrest stems from an incident on...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Evansville
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
wzdm.com
Saturday Sports (1/7)
For the first time in 6 years, the Vincennes Lincoln Alices knocked off the Jasper Wildcats 45-43. For the Alices, Gus McCrary led the way with 6 3 point field goals and 20 points. South Knox is now 7-4 after a 45-37 win over Northeast Dubois at Dubois. Sam Singleton...
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
Comments / 0