The emotional side of CPR: Reflecting on the challenges of resuscitation in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse

By Mick Connors, MD
KevinMD.com
 5 days ago
The shocking scene that unfolded during the Bills-Bengals game Monday evening was a play that I’ve seen countless times on a very different stage. Yet as a hospital physician, watching Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest was unexpectedly jarring. Seeing the coordinated and professional medical response on the field was inspiring. No doubt, timely and effective CPR and defibrillation saved his life. As I reflect on the events of that evening, it strikes me that Damar Hamlin’s resuscitation may have felt so different to me, in part because of how often I am called upon to use CPR ineffectively in the hospital setting. And as I take in the heavy media coverage this week promoting CPR awareness, I feel that we ought to do more to contextualize CPR as a tool: What is it like, when is it helpful, when does it cause needless suffering, and how can we do a better job of deploying it equitably in our society?
