Spokane, WA

Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though...
SPOKANE, WA
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Registration for Bloomsday 2023 now open

SPOKANE, Wash. - Registration for Bloomsday 2023 is now open!. Bloomsday started in 1977 as a small running event for those in the region. 46 years later, Bloomsday is a nationally recognized event attracting thousands of runners each year. The event is scheduled to return in-person on Sunday, May. 7....
SPOKANE, WA
Rain, rain, isn't going away! Not yet, anyways.

The rain and mountain snow are headed out of the Inland Northwest Sunday night but will be back in no time bringing more showers to the region. Kicking off the work week, Monday is going to be another wet day in Spokane and across much of the state, as well as northern Idaho. There’s a chance of rain, mixed with some snow, before noon – after this, rain. Mostly throughout the day. Grab that umbrella!
SPOKANE, WA
Nearly 90 animals rescued from Pend Oreille home, some ready for adoption

PEND OREILLE, Wash. - On Dec. 16, Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) set out to conduct what they believed would be a routine animal welfare investigation. Deputies headed to the residence south of Ione, expecting only a half-dozen animals to be involved. However, a search of the property turned up nearly 90 animals, some of which were already dead.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Gonzaga continues climb in AP rankings to No. 8 after 2-0 WCC road trip

There have been nine Associated Press college basketball polls in the current regular season, and Gonzaga has changed positions every week. The Zags slipped early in three straight polls from No. 2 to No. 18 after suffering three losses. They’ve since won nine straight games and moved up each of the last five weeks.
SPOKANE, WA

