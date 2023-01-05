Read full article on original website
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for possible...
Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though...
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office requests help locating teen runaway
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. 15-year-old Kaelyn Tye is 5' 3", 130 pounds with sandy hair and green eyes. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and a necklace. If...
Registration for Bloomsday 2023 now open
SPOKANE, Wash. - Registration for Bloomsday 2023 is now open!. Bloomsday started in 1977 as a small running event for those in the region. 46 years later, Bloomsday is a nationally recognized event attracting thousands of runners each year. The event is scheduled to return in-person on Sunday, May. 7....
Rain, rain, isn't going away! Not yet, anyways.
The rain and mountain snow are headed out of the Inland Northwest Sunday night but will be back in no time bringing more showers to the region. Kicking off the work week, Monday is going to be another wet day in Spokane and across much of the state, as well as northern Idaho. There’s a chance of rain, mixed with some snow, before noon – after this, rain. Mostly throughout the day. Grab that umbrella!
Nearly 90 animals rescued from Pend Oreille home, some ready for adoption
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - On Dec. 16, Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) set out to conduct what they believed would be a routine animal welfare investigation. Deputies headed to the residence south of Ione, expecting only a half-dozen animals to be involved. However, a search of the property turned up nearly 90 animals, some of which were already dead.
Gonzaga continues climb in AP rankings to No. 8 after 2-0 WCC road trip
There have been nine Associated Press college basketball polls in the current regular season, and Gonzaga has changed positions every week. The Zags slipped early in three straight polls from No. 2 to No. 18 after suffering three losses. They’ve since won nine straight games and moved up each of the last five weeks.
Ranked 20th in AP poll, Gonzaga women lead the nation in foul shooting
The Gonzaga women have seen this before, and it’s almost sure to happen again. For the third time this season the Zags swept a weekend series, yet either dropped a spot in the subsequent Associated Press poll or were leapfrogged by Power 5 school. This week, the Zags remained...
