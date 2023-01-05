The rain and mountain snow are headed out of the Inland Northwest Sunday night but will be back in no time bringing more showers to the region. Kicking off the work week, Monday is going to be another wet day in Spokane and across much of the state, as well as northern Idaho. There’s a chance of rain, mixed with some snow, before noon – after this, rain. Mostly throughout the day. Grab that umbrella!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO