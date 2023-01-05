Read full article on original website
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
thecinemaholic.com
Quantum Leap Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ has Ben Song’s team inch closer to the truth about his leap, but the answers only raise more questions. In the previous episode, Jenn managed to bring in Janice Calavicci, who is the only person who knows everything about Ben’s plans, especially now that Ben himself doesn’t remember anything. While Janice is cautious not to reveal much about Ben’s and her own intentions, she does drop some hints that point us towards a greater threat looming on Ben, Addison, and the rest of their team. Here’s what the ending means for all of them. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eleventh episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ season 2 titled ‘The Value of Flesh,’ Fushi, Kahaku, and Eko finally reach the city of Renril. Meanwhile, Bonchien begins marshaling the troops in the Uralis Kingdom and eventually selects three vessels for Fushi. But when he proposes the idea to Fushi, he learns that he is not at all happy to learn about the plan and in fact loses his trust in him. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
10 Minutes Gone Ending, Explained
’10 Minutes Gone’ is a 2019 action-thriller film centered upon a veteran safe-cracker, Frank Sullivan, who loses ten minutes of his memory due to being knocked down right after a bank heist gone wrong. During these 10 minutes, someone kills his brother, Joe, and steals the loot of the heist. Frank has to figure out who the culprit is while evading an assassin appointed to clear all the loose ends that could lead to the crime lord who arranged the heist. With dynamic performances by Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis, the film is directed by Brian A. Miller, known for bringing in A-list action-movie icons of the last generation. If you’re a fan of everything action-filled and are mulling over the end of ’10 Minutes Gone,’ we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
