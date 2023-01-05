Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
cortlandvoice.com
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Steuben County Following Theft Investigation
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday following a two month investigation into a reported theft in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old Dusten Dodge of Granville Summit stole guns, tools, and a four wheeler in the town of Lindley. Dodge was...
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira man sentenced to 10 years, faces manslaughter charges after shooting death
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A former Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after the shooting death of another man almost a year ago. According to WENY-TV's media partner “The Star Gazette,” Edward Baugh, 44, was sentenced in Chemung County Court on Friday for the death of Bashawn Williams, 39.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
Johnson City man charged with Arson
Police determined that 64-year-old Thomas Taber, a resident of the home, intentionally set the fire and then left.
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
owegopennysaver.com
Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
Man allegedly fired shotgun during domestic dispute
On the morning of January 6th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a firearm in Glen Aubrey.
WOLF
Man sentenced for assaulting girlfriend, killing her dog during brutal 2022 attack
TOWANDA, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Nearly a year after assaulting his girlfriend and killing her dog, a Bradford County man has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars for attempted homicide, animal cruelty, and other related charges. On January 5th, Kevin Jara-Sanchez was sentenced to serve...
Windsor man arrested for firing rifle at mobile home
In the early morning hours of January 5th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to Tuscarora Trailer Park in Windsor for reports of a person driving through the park firing a weapon out of their window.
Elmira Heights Police investigating card skimmer at gas station
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are investigating a card skimming device that was installed at a gas station in the Village. EHPD received a call about the device on January 7, 2023. Police said it was on a gas pump at the College Ave. Speedway in Elmira Heights. The device is designed […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
whcuradio.com
Schuyler County killer denied parole
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Parole has been denied again for a convicted murderer in Schuyler County. Right before 2023 began, Joshua Horein was denied parole by the New York State Parole Board. WENY-TV reports it was the sixth time Horein’s parole request was rejected. Horein was sentenced...
Comments / 2