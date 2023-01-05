ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
SIDNEY, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest

Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter

Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
OWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
NEWFIELD, NY
whcuradio.com

Schuyler County killer denied parole

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Parole has been denied again for a convicted murderer in Schuyler County. Right before 2023 began, Joshua Horein was denied parole by the New York State Parole Board. WENY-TV reports it was the sixth time Horein’s parole request was rejected. Horein was sentenced...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy