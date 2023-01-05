Read full article on original website
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) face the Phoenix Suns (20-20) for the 2nd time in 5 days, this time on the road in the 2nd game of their 5-game road trip. Tip-off Sunday at Footprint Center is 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cavaliers vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions
The Detroit Pistons (11-32) and Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) meet Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Pistons vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. These teams met Sunday as the 76ers covered the...
Klay Thompson's Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Alabama football and Nick Saban were the hunted. How will they adapt to being hunters? | Toppmeyer
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. The pass rusher quarterbacks feared. The offensive weapon. The nickelback cog in the secondary. A veteran of the offensive line. Several other, less accomplished, Alabama players will head to the pros, too. Others packed their bags for the transfer portal. And the worst part for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
College football championship prediction: Can Georgia vs TCU give us one more classic? | Adams
College football's postseason has exceeded expectations. It has given us tremendous individual performances, thrilling finishes, dramatic comebacks and — best of all — two College Football Playoff semifinal games as suspenseful as you will ever see. But two players have stood out to me — not just for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why Kirby Smart's son was 'bawling' after Georgia football won national championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Kirby Smart's son was crying, and the Georgia football coach couldn't figure out why. The Bulldogs had just won their second straight championship and completed an undefeated season with its 65-7 thrashing of No. 3 TCU on Monday at SoFi Stadium. So, what gives?. "I walked...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Tennessee football motivated Georgia Bulldogs to 'eat off the floor.' Here's why | Toppmeyer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Ron Swanson once told us that only three things motivate people: money, fear and hunger. The “Parks and Recreation” character apparently didn’t spend much time around football locker rooms. Proving naysayers wrong remains unmatched fuel for college football teams. Athletes will search every...
