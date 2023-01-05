ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Sartell Police Chief to Retire in March

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st. With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and...
SARTELL, MN
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February

Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
Winterfest Events This Month in Spicer with Fireworks

Since the winter is so long here in Minnesota, it's nice when you can break it up with some fun events. Especially ones that are celebrating the season. Later this month, there are several events that happen during Winterfest in Spicer, Willmar Lakes Area. Looks like there will be an...
SPICER, MN
Buffalo Man Unharmed After Truck Falls Through Leech Lake

WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Minnesotans to be careful after a truck fell through Leech Lake this week. Authorities say the report came in around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck with a snowplow that had fallen through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort.
BUFFALO, MN
