China is importing a wider variety of Russian crudes, including the lesser-known Arco grade, just as the nation doubles down on purchases. Buyers snapped up three cargoes of crude from the Arctic including the highly sulfurous and dense Arco variety for arrival this month or in February, according to Vortexa Ltd., with data showing the first China-bound flows in November. Traders said the purchases may displace some Middle Eastern barrels, such as Iraq’s Basrah Heavy.

