Neptune Brings Online Romerberg 6 Well In Germany
Independent global E&P company, Neptune Energy, has produced first oil from its operated Rӧmerberg 6 well in the city of Speyer, southwestern Germany. Initial production tests indicate flow rates of up to 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). Römerberg 6 is the ninth production well on the...
Equinor Mulling Buy Of Suncor UK North Sea Assets For $1.5Bn
Equinor is considering whether to buy UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, reports claimed. — Norwegian oil major Equinor is considering whether to buy UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, reports claimed. Dagens Naeringsliv – commonly known as DN, a Norwegian newspaper specializing in business...
Siccar Point Founder Joins IGas Board
Independent oil and gas exploration and production company IGas has announced that Doug Fleming accepted an invitation to join the Board of the company. IGas stated that Fleming would join the company as an Independent Non-executive Director with immediate effect. He will be a member of the audit committee. Fleming...
UK Oil and Gas Market Is Extremely Fragmented
The UK oil and gas market has become extremely fragmented. That’s what BofA Global Research stated in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that the top five operators account for 35 percent of total output, compared to more than 65 percent in Norway. “Capital concentration is even more...
Canada Adds 100+ Rigs
Canada added 105 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on January 6. The additions comprised 88 oil rigs and 17 gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. The total Canada rig count now stands at 189, according to Baker Hughes’ latest figures.
Ten Factors That Will Shape Offshore Wind In 2023
Intelatus Global Partners has looked at ten factors that will shape the offshore wind sector in 2023. — Intelatus Global Partners has looked at ten factors that will shape the offshore wind sector in 2023. The sector is forecast to grow to 240 GW by 2030 and over 410...
Shell Says Gas-Trading Earnings Were Higher Despite LNG Woes
Shell said its gas-trading earnings were 'significantly higher' in Q4 of 2022 as the firm overcame challenges encountered earlier in the year. Shell Plc said its gas-trading earnings were “significantly higher” in the final three months of 2022 as the unit previously run by the company’s new boss overcame some of the challenges encountered earlier in the year.
Lukoil Sells Italian Refinery To Trafigura-Backed Firm
Lukoil, the second largest oil and gas company in Russia after Gazprom, has sold the ISAB company to a Cyprus-based company backed by Trafigura. Lukoil, the second largest oil and gas company in Russia after Gazprom, has sold the ISAB company to a Cyprus-based company backed by Trafigura. This is...
Orlen Receives Record Number Of LNG Cargoes In 2022
As many as 58 LNG cargoes were received by Orlen at the Lech Kaczynski terminal in 2022, a new record since the terminal started commercial operation. — As many as 58 LNG cargoes were received by Orlen at the President Lech Kaczyński Terminal in 2022, hitting a new record since the terminal started commercial operation.
China Scoops Up Rare Russian Oil
China is importing a wider variety of Russian crudes, including the lesser-known Arco grade, just as the nation doubles down on purchases. Buyers snapped up three cargoes of crude from the Arctic including the highly sulfurous and dense Arco variety for arrival this month or in February, according to Vortexa Ltd., with data showing the first China-bound flows in November. Traders said the purchases may displace some Middle Eastern barrels, such as Iraq’s Basrah Heavy.
Scotland First Minister Sees Clear Imperative to Accelerate Clean Energy
There is a clear imperative to accelerate the clean energy transition and reduce Scotland’s dependence on oil and gas. That’s what Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said ahead of the publication of a new strategy for the energy sector, an update posted on the Scottish government’s website today highlighted.
No Smooth Sailing For Global Oil Markets In 2023
The oil and refining markets endured another bumpy ride in 2022. According to an analysis by Wood Mackenzie, we can expect much of the same in 2023. — The oil and refining markets endured another bumpy ride in 2022. According to an analysis by Wood Mackenzie, we can expect much of the same in 2023.
