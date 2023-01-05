ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Pence courts social conservatives once loyal to Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a hard play for social conservatives as he prepares for a potential run for president. And as some evangelical and conservative leaders express disenchantment with Pence’s old running mate, Donald Trump, this reliable bloc of Republican voters may be interested in finding a new champion in 2024.
IOWA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
KEYT

Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee was asked Tuesday to investigate Rep. George Santos, the newly-elected Republican from New York who has admitted to lying about his job experience, college education and even family heritage, and now faces questions about his campaign financial disclosures. Two Democrats requested the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Jury chosen to hear Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has been chosen for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants are charged with conspiring to stop the transfer of presidential power by attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jurors are expected to hear attorneys’ opening statements in Washington’s federal court on Wednesday. In November, a jury convicted two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio was the Proud Boys’ national chairman when a mob disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump. The Proud Boys members on trial are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Santos defends himself as Democrats file ethics complaint

Rep. George Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, defended himself and his record on Tuesday as two House Democrats filed an ethics complaint against him. New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman announced on Tuesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Trump probe may be complicated by documents at Biden office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The volume of classified documents is different and the circumstances of their discovery worlds apart. But the revelation that lawyers for President Joe Biden located what the White House says is his own “small number” of classified documents in a locked closet is an unexpected wrinkle for the Justice Department. It could complicate things for federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump over the retention of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate and club. Despite abundant factual and legal differences in his and Biden’s situations, Trump seized on the news in hopes of neutralizing his own vulnerability — at least in the court of public opinion.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence. A special counsel to Biden says that “a small number of documents” were discovered last November and that the National Archives and Records Administration took custody of them the next day. In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.
KEYT

Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state. The court heard oral arguments Monday as the Republican Party accuses Democratic lawmakers of flouting constitutional guarantees by splitting the southeastern corner of the state into three districts “for raw political gain.” The case holds important implications for the majority-Hispanic 2nd Congressional District where Democrat Gabe Vasquez in November ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. In related litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court is still considering a challenge that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KEYT

Supreme Court debates union tactics in spoiled concrete case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is debating the lengths unions can go to when exerting pressure during a strike. The high court heard arguments in a case about concrete that was wasted when cement truck drivers walked off the job. The case comes to the justices following losses for organized labor at the high court in recent years. In 2018, the court’s conservative majority overturned a decades-old pro-union decision involving fees paid by government workers. More recently, the justices rejected a California regulation giving unions access to farm property in order to organize workers. This time, several justices seemed inclined to rule narrowly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

New NC congressman says Cawthorn didn’t forward casework

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — New U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina says the office of predecessor Madison Cawthorn left his staff unaware of pending constituent requests and casework. Edwards now represents the 11th Congressional District. He asked anyone with outstanding casework to contact his office because it lacks such information. Edwards says Cawthorn’s office didn’t transfer casework despite repeated attempts to gather it. Cawthorn didn’t respond to a text seeking comment Tuesday. Cawthorn wrote last week that he had moved to Florida, but it’s unclear if that will become his permanent residence. Cawthorn was elected in 2020 at age 25 but lost to Edwards in the Republican primary last May in the wake of numerous political and personal errors.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy