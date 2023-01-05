Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Biden’s classified documents issue adds to House Republicans’ growing list of investigations
As House Republicans officially take over Congress and clamor to investigate the Biden administration, a new line of attack fell squarely into their laps: classified documents recovered from one of President Joe Biden’s private offices when he served as vice president. “President Biden has been very critical of President...
Pence courts social conservatives once loyal to Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a hard play for social conservatives as he prepares for a potential run for president. And as some evangelical and conservative leaders express disenchantment with Pence’s old running mate, Donald Trump, this reliable bloc of Republican voters may be interested in finding a new champion in 2024.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee was asked Tuesday to investigate Rep. George Santos, the newly-elected Republican from New York who has admitted to lying about his job experience, college education and even family heritage, and now faces questions about his campaign financial disclosures. Two Democrats requested the...
GOP leaders and McCarthy holdouts defend deals as some Republicans complain they’re in the dark
House GOP leaders and key negotiators won’t commit to publicly releasing details about the side deals Kevin McCarthy cut in order to secure the speakership, undercutting the Republican pledge to run their chamber openly and transparently and as some rank-and-file members call for more information about the promises that were made.
Jury chosen to hear Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has been chosen for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants are charged with conspiring to stop the transfer of presidential power by attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jurors are expected to hear attorneys’ opening statements in Washington’s federal court on Wednesday. In November, a jury convicted two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio was the Proud Boys’ national chairman when a mob disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump. The Proud Boys members on trial are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York.
Santos defends himself as Democrats file ethics complaint
Rep. George Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, defended himself and his record on Tuesday as two House Democrats filed an ethics complaint against him. New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman announced on Tuesday...
Trump probe may be complicated by documents at Biden office
WASHINGTON (AP) — The volume of classified documents is different and the circumstances of their discovery worlds apart. But the revelation that lawyers for President Joe Biden located what the White House says is his own “small number” of classified documents in a locked closet is an unexpected wrinkle for the Justice Department. It could complicate things for federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump over the retention of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate and club. Despite abundant factual and legal differences in his and Biden’s situations, Trump seized on the news in hopes of neutralizing his own vulnerability — at least in the court of public opinion.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders focuses on education reform as she’s sworn in as Arkansas’ first female governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gained national recognition as White House press secretary in the Trump administration, was sworn in Tuesday as Arkansas’ 47th governor. She becomes the state’s first female governor and assumes a seat her father, Mike Huckabee, once held. “I did not seek this office to...
A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents
The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence. A special counsel to Biden says that “a small number of documents” were discovered last November and that the National Archives and Records Administration took custody of them the next day. In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.
Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state. The court heard oral arguments Monday as the Republican Party accuses Democratic lawmakers of flouting constitutional guarantees by splitting the southeastern corner of the state into three districts “for raw political gain.” The case holds important implications for the majority-Hispanic 2nd Congressional District where Democrat Gabe Vasquez in November ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. In related litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court is still considering a challenge that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections.
Supreme Court debates union tactics in spoiled concrete case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is debating the lengths unions can go to when exerting pressure during a strike. The high court heard arguments in a case about concrete that was wasted when cement truck drivers walked off the job. The case comes to the justices following losses for organized labor at the high court in recent years. In 2018, the court’s conservative majority overturned a decades-old pro-union decision involving fees paid by government workers. More recently, the justices rejected a California regulation giving unions access to farm property in order to organize workers. This time, several justices seemed inclined to rule narrowly.
Trump’s recent smears against rape accuser brought up as he tries to fend off White House-era defamation suit
A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday was grilled about the former president’s recent inflammatory statements against a rape accuser during a court hearing in which Trump is trying to fend off a defamation lawsuit brought by the accuser for his earlier White House-era smears against her. Trump attorney...
New NC congressman says Cawthorn didn’t forward casework
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — New U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina says the office of predecessor Madison Cawthorn left his staff unaware of pending constituent requests and casework. Edwards now represents the 11th Congressional District. He asked anyone with outstanding casework to contact his office because it lacks such information. Edwards says Cawthorn’s office didn’t transfer casework despite repeated attempts to gather it. Cawthorn didn’t respond to a text seeking comment Tuesday. Cawthorn wrote last week that he had moved to Florida, but it’s unclear if that will become his permanent residence. Cawthorn was elected in 2020 at age 25 but lost to Edwards in the Republican primary last May in the wake of numerous political and personal errors.
