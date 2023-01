The Golden Globe Awards returned on Tuesday night, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting the event presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The first Golden Globe handed out went to Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan for best supporting actor in a motion picture. He immediately thanked fellow nominee — and one time boss — Steven Spielberg for giving him his first onscreen role. “When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt I felt so very lucky to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO