Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the LoopJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Colorado will stop busing migrants in response to mayors of New York and ChicagoAbdul GhaniChicago, IL
wjol.com
Changes In Joliet For All Landlords
The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
napervillelocal.com
Nautical Bowls Now Open In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Nautical Bowls hosted its grand opening Jan. 7 in Naperville, bringing the chain’s plant-based fruit bowls to Gartner Road. The menu at Nautical Bowls features a variety of bowls made with ingredients that are free from dairy, soy, gluten and refined sugars. Instead, the ingredients are all organic, according to the company’s website.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Rezoning needed to make way for medical building in Naperville
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — A three-story medical office and cardiovascular center for the Edward Hospital is proposed for Naperville, replacing the existing medical offices built in the 1970s. The new 70,000 sq. ft. building would include rentable medical office space and a basement parking garage. Before construction...
rejournals.com
The beginning of a slowdown in Chicago?
After a prosperous run, the inevitable is approaching as the market has started to slowdown. The signs? Well, Savills’ Q$ 2022 Industrial Report found that (1) while vacancy remains well below the long-term average, it has risen for two consecutive quarters, closing the year at 4.6%, and (2) demand seems to be lessening, though asking-rate growth has not yet abated, increasing 3.7% over the quarter to $5.60 per square foot. Rates have risen slightly over the past two years due to strong occupier demand and upward pressure from inflation.
evanstonroundtable.com
Union Pizzeria, Evanston SPACE hoping to expand
While the city has seen four longstanding businesses close recently, new places are still coming or are on the horizon: LeTour, Amy Morton’s newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant is one and another is Michael Lachowicz’s Fonda, a Mexican restaurant, hoping to open soon at 1735 Benson Ave., the former site of The Stained Glass.
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
thereporteronline.net
New Naperville biz to sell healthier, fruitier meal, treat options
Husband and wife Doug and Caitlin Amundson want to give folks a healthier, fruitier alternative to fast food and frozen treats by opening the first Chicago-area Nautical Bowls shop in Naperville. A grand opening celebration with prize drawings kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 W. Gartner...
thereporteronline.net
Francesca’s Passaggio in Naperville out of business after 17-year run on Route 59 – Chicago Tribune
Francesca’s Passaggio on Route 59 near 95th Street in Naperville has closed. The Italian restaurant featuring cuisine from Rome and the surrounding areas of Tuscany, Umbria, and Lazio was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality, founded by restaurateur Scott Harris in 1992. A spokesperson for the company said there...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora
Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next week
A highly-rated restaurant in Illinois is hosting its grand opening event next week with special prizes, live music, and great food. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, located at 641 E. Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, will be hosting a grand opening event for its new restaurant, which recently opened.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
fox32chicago.com
Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business
CHICAGO - After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer Sunday night. "It’s always sad to see a restaurant close, especially one that...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
Wind Farms on Lake Michigan part of plan to go from ‘Rust Belt’ to ‘Green Belt’
Renewable energy. Federal money. Local jobs. Illinois lawmakers are calling the “Rust Belt to Green Belt” program a win-win-win. The idea is to build offshore wind ports. State Sen. Robert Peters said the plan would bring thousands of jobs.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged with robbing, carjacking and kidnapping Chicago man in Rivers Casino parking lot
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping a Chicago man during a carjacking last Thursday at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines. About 12:41 a.m., a 54-year-old man got out of his vehicle in the casino's parking lot and was approached by two men, who pointed a gun in his face, according to Des Plaines police.
thereporteronline.net
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023
2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
