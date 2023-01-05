ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

wjol.com

Changes In Joliet For All Landlords

The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
JOLIET, IL
napervillelocal.com

Nautical Bowls Now Open In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Nautical Bowls hosted its grand opening Jan. 7 in Naperville, bringing the chain’s plant-based fruit bowls to Gartner Road. The menu at Nautical Bowls features a variety of bowls made with ingredients that are free from dairy, soy, gluten and refined sugars. Instead, the ingredients are all organic, according to the company’s website.
NAPERVILLE, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Rezoning needed to make way for medical building in Naperville

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — A three-story medical office and cardiovascular center for the Edward Hospital is proposed for Naperville, replacing the existing medical offices built in the 1970s. The new 70,000 sq. ft. building would include rentable medical office space and a basement parking garage. Before construction...
NAPERVILLE, IL
rejournals.com

The beginning of a slowdown in Chicago?

After a prosperous run, the inevitable is approaching as the market has started to slowdown. The signs? Well, Savills’ Q$ 2022 Industrial Report found that (1) while vacancy remains well below the long-term average, it has risen for two consecutive quarters, closing the year at 4.6%, and (2) demand seems to be lessening, though asking-rate growth has not yet abated, increasing 3.7% over the quarter to $5.60 per square foot. Rates have risen slightly over the past two years due to strong occupier demand and upward pressure from inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Union Pizzeria, Evanston SPACE hoping to expand

While the city has seen four longstanding businesses close recently, new places are still coming or are on the horizon: LeTour, Amy Morton’s newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant is one and another is Michael Lachowicz’s Fonda, a Mexican restaurant, hoping to open soon at 1735 Benson Ave., the former site of The Stained Glass.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
NORTHBROOK, IL
thereporteronline.net

New Naperville biz to sell healthier, fruitier meal, treat options

Husband and wife Doug and Caitlin Amundson want to give folks a healthier, fruitier alternative to fast food and frozen treats by opening the first Chicago-area Nautical Bowls shop in Naperville. A grand opening celebration with prize drawings kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 W. Gartner...
NAPERVILLE, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023

2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL

