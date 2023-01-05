Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Taylor Heinicke emotional after perhaps his final game as a Commander
FedEx Field was a good place to be for fans of the Washington Commanders on Sunday after the home team blew out the Dallas Cowboys, 26-6, in the season finale. In addition, it was perhaps the final game of Daniel Snyder’s 23-year tenure as owner. Lost in the excitement...
After 49 years of earning a football paycheck, Broncos defensive line coach Bill Kollar to retire
DENVER — If there was a Mount Rushmore of NFL position coaches, a hunk of granite would have to be chiseled out for Bill Kollar. An NFL defensive line coach for 32 consecutive seasons until scaling back to a defensive consultant this year, Kollar is retiring from coaching essentially effective after the Broncos’ 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Doug Pederson takes subtle jab at Urban Meyer after Jaguars clinch AFC South
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the 2022 AFC South champions. Just one season removed from looking lost under the poor leadership of Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson has helped turn the revamped team around. They are bound for the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season following the worst record in the NFL in 2021 and four consecutive last-place finishes in the division standings.
WATCH: Panthers CB Josh Norman burned by Saints in 1st drive of Week 18
Well, now we know why Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks wasn’t comfortable with playing cornerback Josh Norman. On Sunday, Norman got the starting nod for the team in their 2022 season finale against the New Orleans Saints. This decision came after the 35-year-old played in just 10 defensive snaps in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Browns defensive coordinator tracker: Stay up to date as Browns seek to replace Joe Woods
There has been a flurry of news flying out of Berea, Ohio after the Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods bright and early on Monday morning after fielding one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It was also reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer are safe heading into 2023, so the only turnover will come at the defensive coordinator position and the positions coaches he decides to replace.
9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft
The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Denies to Talk About Coaching Changes, Gives Steelers Credit for Playing Tough
Cleveland Browns finished their season with a loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-14. Following the loss and the end of the season, the Browns are likely to make changes in the off-season. "This is about today," Kevin Stefanski said about possible changes. "We'll...
Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs
The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks Joe Woods, What is Next for Defensive Coordinator Job
As the Cleveland Browns ended their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, they fell to 7-10 on the season. As a result of the end of the season, the Browns opted to part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Woods. "Not an easy decision ... he's a great, great man," Stefanski...
Bears would have to be ‘absolutely blown away’ to take a QB first overall, Chicago GM says
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday he'd have to be "absolutely blown away" with a quarterback to draft one No. 1 overall in April 2023.
Browns finally fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after three seasons
After an abysmal season fielding the worst run defense in the NFL, and after a Week 18 collapse against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns have finally fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The defense, to Woods’ benefit, did take a turn for the better over the second half of the season. However, it was too little too late for a defensive coordinator who routinely fielded defenses that blew gaps and coverages.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll: Playoff experience is 'probably overrated'
Brian Daboll will lead the New York Giants into the postseason for the first time in the big chair Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The lack of playoff experience is something Daboll finds overhyped. "I think really what you make out of it is the experience is probably overrated, to...
QBs Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett get introduction to Browns-Steelers rivalry
PITTSBURGH — Deshaun Watson will make his sixth start for the Browns on Sunday. The quarterback, though, has already figured out what this start — in Pittsburgh against the Steelers — means to Browns fans. “Most definitely," Watson said this week. "I know the Browns fans are...
Gipson reflects on wild 49ers journey after two-pick game
From couch to contender, Tashaun Gipson's 2022 NFL season is shaping up to have a storybook ending. The veteran safety signed with the 49ers in late August, providing San Francisco with depth at the position after longtime safety Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury in training camp. Since then, Gipson...
Commanders go into offseason that could bring new owner, QB
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Missing the NFL playoffs and searching for a starting quarterback is a familiar position in Washington. This offseason of uncertainty for the team now known as the Commanders features an added twist: the potential of an ownership change. Dan Snyder could sell the team he has owned since 1999, and while Ron Rivera's job as coach and head of football operations is likely safe, the next few months are expected to bring changes from the top down following the end of another mediocre season, which ended with a 8-8-1 record.
