CBS News

Quiet hiring: the latest workforce trend

Employers are moving forward with a new workforce trend dubbed "quiet hiring," as companies look to gain new skills without bringing in more full-time employees. Emily Rose McRae, the senior director of research for the management consulting company Gartner, explained the labor phenomenon on CBS News.
Virgin Orbit U.K. space mission fails as rocket suffers "anomaly" after launch

The first satellite mission launched from U.K, soil failed on Monday night. Officials said the Virgin Orbit rocket launched as planned, but an "anomaly" happed just before it reached orbit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata explains why the launch is still being considered a success for Britain's space agency.
