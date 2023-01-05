Grab an XFX Radeon RX 7900XT For $899: Real Deals

Graphics cards are not in the best of places right now, what with the extreme prices compared to the last gen, and also compared to scalper prices during and after the pandemic. AMD's latest generation of GPUs is out and we have the XFX RX 7900XT reduced to $899 at Amazon.

With a triple fan cooling solution to help keep the graphics card from thermal throttling. The 7900 XT comes with a whopping 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM and can boost up to 2535MHz. See our review of the RX 7900XT for more details on this powerful GPU.

Grab the 2TB WD Black SN850 with heatsink for $199 from Amazon. This officially licensed PlayStation edition has a blue LED and is recommended for use in the PS5 console where temperatures can get a little toasty in the M.2 slot bay. See our review of the SN850 to see why it is one of our favorite SSDs.

If you're thinking of getting into 3D printing, then this deal on the Anycubic Kobra Go for $169 might be the one for you. We gave this printer our Editor's Choice award for its very affordable price and the inclusion of its auto-leveling print bed in our review of the Anycubic Kobra Go .

Keep scrolling for some great monitor deals further down the page.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT: now $899 at Amazon (was $949)

One of the latest GPU offerings from AMD, this RX 7900XT from XFX features a triple fan cooling solution to help keep the graphics card from thermal throttling. The 7900 XT comes with a whopping 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM and can boost up to 2535MHz. See our review of the RX 7900XT for more information. View Deal

WD Black SN850 2TB SSD for PlayStation 5: now $199 at Amazon (was $299)

One of our favorite SSDs, the WD Black SN850 is a fast Gen 4.0 PCIe M.2 SSD with read/write performance of 7000/5300MB/s respectively. See our review of the SN850 for greater detail. This particular 2TB model is officially licensed with Sony PlayStation and comes with a heatsink - so that it can be installed in a PS5 console and dissipate heat better, due to the confined space. View Deal

Anycubic Kobra Go: now $169 at Anycubic (was $259)

This Editor's choice 3D printer features auto bed leveling and a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm this Bowden tube-fed printer is the ideal way to get started with 3D printing. The heated PEI spring steel print bed makes removing prints a breeze. View Deal

Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR 24.5-inch gaming monitor: now $299 at Amazon (was $399)

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR is a gaming monitor aimed at serious FPS gamers and those who require the higher accuracy of higher frame rates. With its 360Hz refresh rate, this monitor can pump the frame rates as long as your graphics card can keep up.

The PG259QNR measures 24.5 inches and has a 1080p FHD resolution on an IPS panel. The lower resolution makes it easier to sustain the high FPS count without encountering dips in performance during crucial gameplay. View Deal

Dark Matter Monoprice 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: now $339 at Monoprice (was $499)

Go large, with an ultrawide monitor from Monoprice. This 144Hz gaming monitor has a resolution of 3440x1440 on its 21:9 ratio VA panel. With an aggressive 1500R curve and HDR 400, this monitor offers a lot of monitor for the price.

See our review of the Monoprice Dark Matter 42772 monitor and see why we thought this is a great entry-level monitor if you want to get into the ultrawide monitor scene. View Deal

Looking for more deals?