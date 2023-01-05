ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Jan. 9, 2023

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
