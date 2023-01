Colorado winters can be unpredictable, ranging from heavy snow and chilly temperatures to warm sunny days. Check out these tips to stay safe and prepared. Temperatures and weather conditions can change rapidly. On especially cold days, wearing multiple layers, as opposed to a single heavy coat, can help you stay warm. This is because layers help insulate your body from outdoor chills, which can help you stay warmer and drier. If you plan on being physically active or exerting yourself, you can also easily shed layers to keep yourself from overheating.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO