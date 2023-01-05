Newly elected King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion was sworn into office Monday at the King County Courthouse. “We all want to be seen. We all want to be understood. We all want to be recognized as worthy. We all want equal opportunities. And we all want our lived experiences to be valued. And we all want to be safe as our authentic selves,” Manion said in her prepared remarks in a speech that also emphasized her intent to work closely with multiple systems and “interventions” including the Seattle City Attorney’s office.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO