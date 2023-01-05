ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Police investigate after Capitol Hill bar window shot in more nightlife gun violence at the base of Pike/Pine

Someone reportedly shot through the window of Still Liquor in a bout of nightlife gun violence Saturday near Pine and Melrose at the base of Capitol Hill. There were no reported injuries but Seattle Police reported the window and at least one nearby vehicle suffered bullet damage as shell casings were found in the street in front of the Pine Minor apartment building. 911 callers reported the shots fired after an altercation in the street just after 11 PM.
With ‘a collaborative model’ on public safety, Manion sworn in as King County Prosecutor

Newly elected King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion was sworn into office Monday at the King County Courthouse. “We all want to be seen. We all want to be understood. We all want to be recognized as worthy. We all want equal opportunities. And we all want our lived experiences to be valued. And we all want to be safe as our authentic selves,” Manion said in her prepared remarks in a speech that also emphasized her intent to work closely with multiple systems and “interventions” including the Seattle City Attorney’s office.
Big Mario’s to take over Seattle pizza classic Northlake Tavern

Pike/Pine-born Big Mario’s is set to take over classic Seattle pizza joint the Northlake Tavern. News that the run for the NE Northlake Way favorite would end after 65 years had been spreading with the planned retirement of the longtime owner. Abdoullah announced this weekend that come February 1st, he will be handing over the keys to Big Mario’s owner and Capitol Hill nightlife entrepreneur Jason Lajeunesse.
