California State

WRAL News

California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats

LOS ANGELES — California saw little relief from drenching rains Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads, turned rivers into gushing flood zones and forced thousands of people to flee from towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf

The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

California faces budget deficit of $22.5B, governor says

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

SALT LAKE CITY — Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
WRAL News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was sworn in as Arkansas governor Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the office in the state and portraying herself as part of a new generation of leaders. Sanders took the oath of office as the...
ARKANSAS STATE
WRAL News

