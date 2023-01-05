ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

LSU’s Reese Earns Fourth SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After another historic where Angel Reese set LSU’s single-game rebounding record, Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor of the season in her first year in Baton Rouge. Reese was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled Sunday At 12:45 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue set to be unveiled Sunday at 12:45 p.m. CT on campus in the plaza between the LSU Gymnastics facility and the PMAC. The unveiling will be open to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

McKaela Walker Joins LSU Softball for 2023 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – McKaela Walker has been cleared to join the LSU softball team for the 2023 season after signing her national letter of intent in November 2022. Walker – an infielder from Marietta, Ga – is the first true freshman mid-year enrollee for the Tigers since Leigh Ann Danos in 2002.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Finnegan Ranked As Top Floor Performer After Week One

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics sophomore Aleah Finnegan finished as one of the top gymnasts in the country on floor after the opening weekend of competition. According to Road To Nationals, Finnegan is tied at No. 1 with her score of 9.95 on the floor exercise. Her score marked a new career high on the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Sunday. The busy spring schedule opens with the Tigers heading west to participate in the individual-focused Torero Tennis Classic, hosted by San Diego, starting on Friday, January 13. Following the Torero Tennis...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

NILSU's Build Your Board networking event returns to PMAC

Build Your Board, a networking opportunity for LSU student-athletes and members of the Louisiana business community, returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m. Hosted by NILSU, LSU’s comprehensive Name, Image, & Likeness program, as well as Tiger Life and L-Club, Build Your Board...
BATON ROUGE, LA

