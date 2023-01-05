Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Sabres coach Granato can relate to Hamlin-Bills situation
TORONTO -- Don Granato said his entire body was numb. He couldn't watch anymore. It simply hurt too much. The Buffalo Sabres coach had just watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the football field and start receiving emergency medical treatment during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football." Granato shut his laptop, which he was using to prepare for the Sabres' game at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
NHL
Video Review: EDM @ LAK - 11:40 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - Goal Los Angeles. Explanation: A video review was initiated to further examine whether Adrian Kempe's shot entered the Edmonton net. Video review determined that the puck fully crossed the Edmonton goal line. The clock is reset to show 8:22 (11:38 elapsed time),...
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Danielle Fujita
Flames skating coach helping players in all levels of Calgary organization. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Calgary Flames skating coach Danielle Fujita:. Name: Danielle Fujita. Job title: Skating...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 9
* David Pastrnak pocketed 3-1-4 and climbed the Bruins' all-time lists for 30-goal seasons, hat tricks and game-opening tallies. * The Central Division-leading Stars defeated the Panthers to maintain their one-point lead on the Jets, who prevailed in a turbulent clash with the Canucks to remain at cruising altitude. *...
NHL
Makar, Avalanche rally to defeat Oilers in OT, end skid at 5
EDMONTON -- Cale Makar scored 2:09 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche ended a five-game skid with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Makar scored on an individual rush, shooting the puck over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. Makar and Nathan...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hintz out 2 games for Stars with upper-body injury
Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings against Jets; Zuccarello returns for Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Dallas Stars. Roope Hintz will miss the next two games with an upper-body injury. The forward did...
NHL
Maple Leafs host Indigenous Celebration game, sport custom warmup jerseys
Ojibwe artist designs sweaters, players gifted beaded medallions from tribe. The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their Indigenous Celebration game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Maple Leafs wore custom warm up jerseys designed by Indigenous artist Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. Rushnell was inspired...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
Bedard's record-setting World Juniors focus of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected No. 1 pick in 2023, other top prospects discussed with Sportsnet analyst Bukala. Connor Bedard was the star of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, with the projected top pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft setting records and winning the tournament's most valuable player award while helping Canada take home the gold medal.
NHL
Dahlin's 5 points help Sabres rally past Wild in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second goal of the game with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 6-5 win against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson scored off a cross-ice pass from Peyton Krebs in the right circle. "I think their...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 10 vs. Calgary
The St. Louis Blues will open a seven-game homestand with two matchups with the Calgary Flames. The first meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. (BSMW, 101 ESPN). With the exception of Jordan Binnington back in between the pipes after Thomas Greiss' shutout win on Sunday in Minnesota, no personnel changes are expected for Tuesday's matchup against Calgary. That means Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, will remain out.
NHL
'THIS IS SO SICK'
CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings
The Oilers begin their four-game road trip starting with a Monday night contest in Los Angeles against the Kings. The Edmonton Oilers head on the road for four games, starting on Monday with an 8:30 p.m. MT matchup in Los Angeles against the Kings. You can watch the game on...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Josi can reach pair of milestones, Predators visit Senators
Kings host Oilers on unconventional path to contention; surging Kraken continue road trip in Montreal. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Josi eyes pair of...
