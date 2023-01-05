ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complete NFL Wild Card Schedule: Teams, Dates, Time, TV | Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs in NFC; Seahawks get final spot

The NFL postseason calendar is falling into place as the regular season concludes with Week 18′s slate of games. 5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Neutral-site AFC Championship Game still in play. The neutral site would only apply in the event of a #Chiefs-#Bills AFC Championship Game. If it’s Chiefs-#Bengals, Bills-Bengals, or any other combination of teams, it’d be played at the home of the better-seeded team like normal.”
Here are 3 Eagles coaches who could be hot commodities for NFL head coaching vacancies

After the Eagles defeated the Giants Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field 22-16, not only winning the NFC East but getting the bye week and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the coaching staff will be spending most of the week looking for ways to improve an Eagles team that started strong but has lost two of their last three games heading into the playoffs.
