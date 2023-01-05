ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'

By By JOHN WAWROW - AP Sports Writer
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5dHA_0k4XQmBP00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.

The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed when his heart stopped after making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. The second-year player spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.

Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call that neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday night as Hamlin gradually woke up, with the rest of his body healing. Hamlin was able to communicate by writing; he cannot speak because of a breathing tube in his throat.

“Last night he was able to emerge and follow commands and even asked who had won the game,” Pritts said.

The game was suspended after Hamlin collapsed and it hasn't been determined if or when it will resume.

“The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” Pritts said.

Dr. William Knight credited the quick medical response with saving Hamlin's life.

He said a physician was within Hamlin’s side within a minute of him collapsing and recognized that the defensive back did not have a pulse. Knight said Hamlin required CPR and resuscitation on the field.

“It’s been a long and difficult road for the last three days ... he has made a pretty remarkable improvement,” Knight said.

The good news came as the Bills prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots, and with the team still dealing with the shock of seeing their teammate collapse on the field.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick called the update on Hamlin's health encouraging.

“Life is bigger than this game. And I think this is one of those humbling moments for all of us," Belichick said.

As to how his players were dealing with preparations for the game scheduled for Sunday, he said they are navigating it by the moment.

“I think we’re all doing the best that we can,” Belichick said. "All of those questions are out of our control. I’m not going to worry about any of those. We’re trying to control what we can control. That’s what we’re doing here and how we’re doing it. And we’re doing the best we can.”

After returning home early Tuesday once the game was suspended, the Bills held meetings and a walkthrough practice without any media availability on Wednesday. On Thursday, players were spotted arriving at the facility, though the team has not yet released a practice schedule.

Numerous players across the league — former teammates and those who didn’t know Hamlin until Monday — voiced their support, while saying they were shaken by what unfolded in front of a North American TV audience.

Colts safety Rodney Thomas made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati on Tuesday just to be by the side of his former high school teammate.

“He’s a fighter. I know he’s a fighter and there’s no other thought in my mind other than him walking out under his own power,” Thomas said Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who spent the previous four seasons playing for Buffalo, had dinner delivered to the hospital for Hamlin’s family and medical staff.

Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, said Wednesday that the player’s family was buoyed by the words and acts of kindness.

“They are elated right now,” Rooney said. “Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounce back from this, for him and his family is going to be incredible.”

What remains unclear is whether the NFL will reschedule the Bills’ game against the Bengals , which has major implications in determining the top spot in the AFC. The playoffs are set to open on Jan. 14.

The Chiefs (13-3) have a half-game lead over Buffalo (12-3), with the Bills owning the tiebreaker after beating Kansas City this season. The Bengals (11-4) are currently the third seed and have also defeated the Chiefs.

Hamlin was hurt in the first quarter when he was struck squarely in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins . Hamlin briefly got up and adjusted his facemask before collapsing backward.

Hamlin was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Pitt. He spent his rookie season limited to special teams roles, and took over the starting safety job in Week 3 in place of veteran Micah Hyde, who remains sidelined by a neck injury.

Fans, team owners and players — including Tom Brady and Russell Wilson — have made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation , which had raised more than $7 million by Thursday morning.

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos, Chargers tied in first quarter

The Denver Broncos wrap up a disappointing season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Empower Field. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. First quarter Injury update: CB K’Waun Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023 It's Freddie Swain returning the punt for the Broncos. He fumbles...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Klee with Three: Sign Raiders' Josh Jacobs, the Jim Harbaugh situation, rebuild Russell Wilson's confidence

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Chargers on Sunday:. If you can’t beat 'em, sign 'em. Raiders star running Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,608 yards. What a beast. But you know what’s even cooler? Jacobs is set to be a free agent after this season — in a loaded class of free-agent running backs that includes the likes of Saquon Barkley (1,312 yards), Miles Sanders (1,236) and Tony Pollard (988). No one’s beaten up the Broncos worse than Jacobs, who is 7-0 vs. the Broncos and averages over 100 yards and a touchdown per matchup. Considering Broncos star Javonte Williams could miss four games on the PUP list as he recovers from knee surgery, according to ace writer George Stoia, the Broncos sure could benefit from a beast in the backfield. And what’s better than gifting Russell Wilson with a dynamite running game while boosting the Raiders’ best player?
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos receive permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' first candidate for their coach opening has been approved. Denver requested and received permission from the Saints to interview former head coach Sean Payton, according to ESPN. He cannot interview for the job until Jan. 17 thought, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Payton spent 15 seasons as the Saints head coach, posting a 152-89 record and winning Super Bowl XLIV. Payton is expected to be a candidate...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Penner-Paton pair's focus needs to be on experienced candidates for Broncos job

Adrian Messenger’s list couldn’t compare to Greg Penner’s. The Broncos’ owner/CEO already has begun a compilation, consideration and investigation of more than 50 potential candidates for the next head coach position, but the search committee consisting of Penner and his wife/co-owner Carrie Walton Penner, general manager George Paton, minority shareholder Condoleezza Rice, team president Damani Leech and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth will establish interviews after the shameful, stunning season ends Sunday. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos rookie running back Badie scores go-ahead TD in win: 'I just wanted to show that I belong'

Tyler Badie wasn’t a well-known name in Denver before Sunday. The rookie running back out of Missouri didn’t have a touch in his short professional football career before the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had only been on the Broncos’ roster since last week and had never entered a regular-season NFL game. His unknown status, though, dissolved in the Broncos’ 31-28 win over the Chargers. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Broncos' 31-28 win over Chargers

The Broncos finished their season on a high note Sunday. Denver capped off a disaster of a season with a 31-28 win over the Chargers, finishing the season 5-12. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his better games of the season Sunday. Wilson was 13 of 24 for 283 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Broncos vs. Chargers in season finale

The Broncos offense looked arguably the best its looked all season last week against the Chiefs, scoring 24 points. Still, it's obvious Denver has its flaws, which is why the Broncos are on their third play-caller of the season. The Chargers, meanwhile, are starting to hit their stride offensively, ranking ninth in total offense and 13th in scoring offense. The Broncos will have a tough task slowing down quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos up to six candidates for coach opening; Texans and Cardinals enter coach race

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos so far have six candidates for their coach vacancy after they made several interview requests Monday. Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero have been requested to interview for the job, with Evero being the first to interview. All interviews (aside from Evero)...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Russell Wilson looking forward to next Broncos head coach, expresses confidence in Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson won't be choosing the Broncos' next head coach, but the Broncos quarterback is a major part of the equation. Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career and many expect the Broncos to hire a coach who can "fix" him. That's why Wilson will being paying close attention to the coaching search over the next several weeks and why most of Denver's candidates have some sort of tie to Wilson or are believed to be someone who can help...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy