Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
OneDrive Error 0x800701AA, The cloud operation was not completed
The OneDrive Error 0x800701AA, The cloud operation was not completed is often faced when users are trying to move files and folders from their OneDrive to an external hard drive. This OneDrive error can be caused by an unstable internet connection, insufficient disk space or by some glitches in the OneDrive server. This article will look at some of the most effective ways to fix Error 0x800701AA on Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Teams notifications not working in Windows 11/10
Are Microsoft Teams notifications not working or showing up on your Windows PC? Several Teams users have reported that they are not receiving any notifications for chat, calls, mentions, and other Teams’ new activities on their computers. The issue happens even when the notifications are enabled in Teams. Microsoft...
The Windows Club
Fix Nvldumd.dll Bad Image error in Windows 11/10
DLL files are important for the functioning of the system and applications. If certain DLL files are missing or corrupt, then it can cause problems with the functioning of the system or the application. The Nvidumd.dll file is one such file. If it goes missing or gets corrupted, you will encounter the Nvldumd.dll Bad Image error on your system.
The Windows Club
How to fix Black Screen on BlueStacks on Windows 11/10
In this article, we will see how to fix black screen on BlueStacks on Windows 11/10. BlueStacks is an Android emulator for Windows users that lets them play Android games and run Android apps on their Windows computers. Some users reported that a black screen appears after launching the Android apps or games on BlueStacks, whereas, for some users, the black screen appears just after starting the BlueStacks Player. If you are experiencing such an issue with BlueStacks, use the solutions provided in this article.
The Windows Club
How to convert LaTeX to PDF document in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you with how to convert a LaTeX file to a PDF document in Windows 11/10. A LaTeX file with *.tex as the file extension contains plain text and includes commands that start with a backslash (\) for writing equations, text, etc., for formatting the document. You can open a LaTeX file with Notepad or any other text editor to view as well as edit its input or code. But, to view its output as PDF, you will need a separate tool that comes with an integrated viewer or you can convert it to a PDF document that you can use and share anywhere you want.
The Windows Club
How to Insert a diagonal line to a cell in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets
In this post, we will show you how to Insert a diagonal line to a cell in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Diagonal lines are often used to split a cell to differentiate the headings for the first column and the top row while working with tables in spreadsheet software. They are also used to display more than one value in a cell or create multi-valued cells for audit reports. While Microsoft Excel offers a built-in way to insert a diagonal line to a cell, there’s no direct way offered by Google Sheets. Though, there are workarounds.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x800f8011 Windows Update Error
Microsoft ensures that features and fixes for bugs are rolled out to its users promptly via Windows Updates. However, these feature and system updates are often faced with several kinds of errors, one of which is the Error code 0x800f8011. This error is accompanied by the error message, “We couldn’t install this update, but you can try again,” and essentially restricts you from installing new updates. Today, we will see how you can fix the Windows update error 0x800f8011.
The Windows Club
PowerPoint cannot insert a video from the selected file [Fix]
Several Microsoft PowerPoint users have reported that it doesn’t let them insert a video into their presentation slides. They keep getting the “PowerPoint cannot insert a video from the selected file” error and the video won’t be added to their presentation. Here is the full error message that you are likely to get when this error is triggered:
The Windows Club
How to align Text vertically in Microsoft Word
In this post, we will show you how to align Text vertically in Microsoft Word. Most people tend to align their text in Microsoft Word via the horizontal method. This is where the text is positioned evenly between the side of the page and the margins. However, there are times when users might want to align vertically. This is when the text is aligned evenly between the lower margins of the page and the upper margin.
The Windows Club
How to protect Digital Assets using Web3 Antivirus
Though cryptocurrencies are falling, Web3 products such as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are booming. In this guide, we review Web3 Antivirus which was released to the public recently, and show you how to protect digital assets using Web3 Antivirus. What is Web3 Antivirus?. Web3 Antivirus or W3A in short is an...
The Windows Club
Can I use TV as a Monitor for my PC?
Are you wondering if you can use the TV as a monitor for your PC? You are not the only one. Having an additional monitor helps streamline the work or projects you are working on and gives extract pixel space on your PC. In this guide, we explain to you the details of using a TV as a monitor for your PC.
The Windows Club
How to view Text file in Command Prompt and PowerShell in Windows 11/10
If you want to view a Text file in Command Prompt window or PowerShell window in your Windows 11/10 system, then this tutorial will help you. You can view the entire text file or partial content using different commands. Though the first option that comes to mind for opening a TXT file in Windows 11/10 OS is perhaps Notepad, there are of course many other suitable options. For example, you can use free text editor tools (like Notepad++), a web browser, etc., to open and read a text file. Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell are also simple and built-in options covered in this post for this purpose.
The Windows Club
Adobe OCR not recognizing text [Fix]
Optical Character Recognition (OCR) may just be better than sliced bread for anyone who must convert pages of text to editable text. maybe you have pages of text that you scan onto your PC and now it must be converted into a form that is editable. Maybe there isn’t enough time to type, or it is just too much to type. Well, Optical Character Recognition can help with just that. You can scan the pages onto the computer and open them with Adobe Acrobat and attempt to use the OCR function to recognize the text and give you an editable version. Just as you are about to do the victory dance you get the error Acrobat could not perform recognition (OCR) on this page because This page contains renderable text.
The Windows Club
How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet
Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
Comments / 0