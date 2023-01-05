Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County
LIGONIER TWP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police are searching for a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township. Assistant police chief Michael Matrunics told Channel 11 that just before 10 a.m. Sunday, a young woman jogging near a shaded area on a popular walking trail on Route 381 was approached by a man with a gun.
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
977rocks.com
Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart
A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
Two men involved in Carrick homicide identified
Two men arrested during an incident at the BP gas station at the base of Duquesne Heights on Route 51 on Monday, related to a homicide in Carrick on Sunday have been identified.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Passenger of Crashed Vehicle Found to Be in Possession of Heroin
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a residence on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a report of loud noises coming from inside one of the apartments at 2:39 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Responding troopers...
Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork. The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October. According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three...
3 in custody, 1 injured after chase led to crash on Route 51; incident connected to weekend homicide
PITTSBURGH — Three suspects are in custody and one suspect was injured after a police chase turned into a car crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh. The suspect vehicle crashed at the BP gas station near Woodruff Street at around 2:40 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, the car crashed...
wtae.com
28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man sentenced to life for killing woman found strangled in McKeesport
A man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a woman found near a trail in McKeesport was sentenced on Monday to serve the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole. Daron Parks, 29, of Washington, was given an addition six to...
Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
wtae.com
Police: Young male shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A young male was shot Monday evening in Penn Hills, Allegheny County police say. Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found a young male victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to...
Female hit by car in gas station parking lot in Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — A female was hospitalized and a man is behind bars after a hit and run accident in Pittsburgh’s North Side. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the Sunoco gas station at 310 Cedar Avenue just before 3:20 a.m. for reports of a female down in the parking lot.
977rocks.com
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
977rocks.com
One Injured And Charged In Clinton Twp. Accident
A local motorist was injured following a one car crash that occurred Friday evening in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 55-year-old Paul Ford of Saxonburg was traveling on Knoch Road near Saxonburg Boulevard when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Authorities say that Paul,...
wtae.com
17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting
SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
explore venango
Emlenton Man Charged After Allegedly Failing to Complete Renovation Project Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man facing felony charges for reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, is set...
Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
17-year-old girl found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood late Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for a single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just before 10 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old girl at...
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for reports of shots heard at around 6:45 a.m. Emergency crews found an unresponsive man down on the...
Comments / 0