Cranberry Township, PA

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart

A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Police: Young male shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A young male was shot Monday evening in Penn Hills, Allegheny County police say. Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found a young male victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash

A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

One Injured And Charged In Clinton Twp. Accident

A local motorist was injured following a one car crash that occurred Friday evening in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 55-year-old Paul Ford of Saxonburg was traveling on Knoch Road near Saxonburg Boulevard when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Authorities say that Paul,...
SAXONBURG, PA
wtae.com

17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting

SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
SHARON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA

