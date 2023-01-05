PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO