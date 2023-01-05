Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
wizmnews.com
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
WSAW
DNR announces completion of 17-year-long cleanup of PCB in Lower Fox River
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday the next milestone for the 17-year-long cleanup of the Lower Fox River PCB Cleanup Project and Green Bay now that all cleanup work is finished called State Closure. State Closure can be approved only after the cleanup work is finished and...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s first possible carbon capture pipeline clears hurdle
Minnesota’s first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state’s Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline’s route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls to Breckenridge, then...
wwisradio.com
Evers Signs Second Wisconsin Energy Emergency Order on Friday
(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin is under its second energy emergency order. Governor Evers signed the order on Friday, it gives energy companies a 30 day waiver on certain regulations on carry fuel. The hope, the governor’s office says, is to allow companies to get caught-up on deliveries after a string of cold and snowy days. The governor’s office says heating oil and propane are in short supply in some places in the state. Wisconsin’s first energy emergency lasted just 10 days last month.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
UPMATTERS
Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks
(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
cwbradio.com
Application Period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Now Open
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the application period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10, 2023. Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration and...
wxpr.org
Curious North: How Wisconsin's elk population is making a comeback
Before European settlers made their way to the Midwest, elk roamed Wisconsin much like they do now in the Great Plains. But as pioneers built homes, they wiped the animal out of the state. “The last known elk in the state of Wisconsin was killed in 1886, and that would...
wpr.org
Wisconsin GOP leaders want a flat income tax. Here’s what that could mean for taxpayers.
Citing efforts to retain or attract more people to Wisconsin, state Republicans are urging the adoption of a flat income tax as lawmakers in the Capitol prepare for another round of state budget negotiations this year. For example, during an appearance Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Assembly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DNR invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days happening Jan. 14-15 to celebrate the species and its remarkable comeback in Wisconsin. All Bald Eagle Watching Days events are free and open to the public.
wpr.org
Wisconsin inches toward medical marijuana legalization as GOP leaders signal support
Republican leaders in Wisconsin say legalizing medical marijuana could be part of their legislative agenda for 2023. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show" on Monday that he favors partial legalization of the drug. "I support a form of medical marijuana, where it is very...
WBAY Green Bay
Study: Housing shortage will affect Wisconsin workplaces
Researchers identified a plume of the toxic chemicals and traced it back to its source. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans...
boreal.org
Great Lakes water levels continue to drop: Lake Superior lost 1 trillion gallons last month
There is a seasonality to the Great Lakes water levels. If the weather conditions are near normal, Great Lakes water levels are usually at their highest around July. The water levels decline from August through March, and then rise from March to July. To read the full story, visit the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
cwbradio.com
Striking Industrial Workers Reject "Last, Best, and Final Offer"
(AP) More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by...
