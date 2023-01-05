ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota’s first possible carbon capture pipeline clears hurdle

Minnesota’s first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state’s Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline’s route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls to Breckenridge, then...
MINNESOTA STATE
wwisradio.com

Evers Signs Second Wisconsin Energy Emergency Order on Friday

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin is under its second energy emergency order. Governor Evers signed the order on Friday, it gives energy companies a 30 day waiver on certain regulations on carry fuel. The hope, the governor’s office says, is to allow companies to get caught-up on deliveries after a string of cold and snowy days. The governor’s office says heating oil and propane are in short supply in some places in the state. Wisconsin’s first energy emergency lasted just 10 days last month.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Application Period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Now Open

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the application period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10, 2023. Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration and...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked

MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Study: Housing shortage will affect Wisconsin workplaces

Researchers identified a plume of the toxic chemicals and traced it back to its source. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Striking Industrial Workers Reject "Last, Best, and Final Offer"

(AP) More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by...
WISCONSIN STATE

