Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant And Others Fires Back At Fans' Trash Talking Them: "At Your Momma's House!"
NBA players receive a lot of love from fans on the regular, but just like people love them, others are always waiting for their opportunity to trash them. This is a common thing in major competitive sports, but in the NBA, this situation is more visible, especially with players snapping and clapping back at those who tried to put them down.
NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Exiting Game Against Miami Heat With A Knee Injury: "Nets Can't Win Without KD"
The Miami Heat could've walked out of their home, formerly called the FTX Arena, with a win after a massive injury to their opponents. The Brooklyn Nets saw their best player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant go down with a knee injury after playing just 17 minutes, causing him to miss the rest of the game.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Former Lakers Champion Calls Out Lakers Front Office, Pressures Them To Make Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
As the Lakers fight to win games on the court, a battle has been raging from within the organization. In one corner are Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Lakers' front office management. To them, making a panic trade is pointless right now because it wouldn't make the team instant title contenders.
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"
Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Milwaukee as a team that is still a work in progress, as injuries have prevented the Bucks from building solid chemistry. But with a quick look at the Eastern Conference standings, one would surmise that the Bucks have been playing at full strength and that team chemistry is not an issue at all.
Eight players reportedly linked to Lakers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the more interesting 2022-23 campaigns of any team in the NBA. After starting the season off 2-10 and looking doomed to miss the playoffs again, L.A. has since gone 17-11 for a 19-21 mark through 40 games. With five straight victories under...
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox could use another move or two if they want to compete in 2023. Boston has had a roller coaster of an offseason so far and there still is plenty of time before Spring Training kicks off. After finishing 78-84 in 2022 the Red Sox have had plenty of holes to fill this offseason and one the team still needs to address is the catcher position.
The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
LeBron James Says He's Had 'Visions' Of Dominant Frontcourt Featuring Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant, And Himself
Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Lakers are three games within .500 after a 2-10 start to the season. Somehow, without Anthony Davis on the floor, the Lakers have managed to thrive thanks to the production of guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, and Thomas Bryant. Specifically,...
Nets Fans Will Want Ben Simmons To Have More Games With 0 Free Throws Made After Seeing This Interesting Stat
When the Brooklyn Nets traded for Ben Simmons, many expected the former Philadelphia 76ers star to immediately make the Nets a better team. After all, he has two great teammates in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After a shaky start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets have certainly...
Lakers Former Head Athletic Trainer Gary Vitti: “If You Actually Look At Kobe Bryant, There’s Nothing Really Special About Him.”
Kobe Bryant had a legendary career in the NBA, which included winning five NBA Championships over the course of 20 seasons. Apart from that, Bryant achieved a plethora of other great things in his career. Of course, Kobe Bryant was born with incredible talent, which helped him in excelling at...
Mavs Trade for John Collins Linked to Christian Wood Contract Talks
When it comes to NBA trade rumors, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is in the same club as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, meaning his name is always brought up despite never actually being traded. That could change this season, though, as Collins is having a down year by his...
Thomas Bryant Records Dominant Statline That No Lakers Player Has Done Since Shaquille O’Neal
The vibes are certainly very solid for the Los Angeles Lakers, and a large reason for that has been the resurgence of Thomas Bryant. Bryant’s 2022-23 season got off to a rocky start due to a thumb injury that kept him out, but after spending the first couple of months getting back into game shape and assuming a larger role when Anthony Davis went down, he has become an absolute monster for the Lakers.
