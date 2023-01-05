ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 9, 2023. Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Minnesota’s first possible carbon capture pipeline clears hurdle

Minnesota’s first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state’s Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline’s route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls to Breckenridge, then...
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)

Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
DULUTH, MN
Poisoned eagles released into the wild

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reported that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university’s raptor center determined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

