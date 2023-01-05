ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker

Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Is First Player In NFL History To Do This

Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback problem on their hands with Dak Prescott? Heading into the postseason, there likely isn’t a team still alive that is as unsure about the most important position on the field as the Cowboys are with Prescott. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, who...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"

Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker

The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Mavs Trade for John Collins Linked to Christian Wood Contract Talks

When it comes to NBA trade rumors, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is in the same club as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, meaning his name is always brought up despite never actually being traded. That could change this season, though, as Collins is having a down year by his...
DALLAS, TX

