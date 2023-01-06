Southern Poverty Law Center urges CPD to reconsider decision not to fire officer who lied about ties to Proud Boys

Southern Poverty Law Center wants CPD officer fired 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A prominent civil rights organization is urging the city to reconsider its decision not to fire a Chicago police officer who lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, saying any such person "cannot be trusted" to serve on the force.

Officer Robert Bakker is serving a 120-day suspension after he was investigated for his ties to the Proud Boys, which the FBI has labeled as an antisemitic white supremacy organization.

According to a report from the city Office of the Inspector General, Bakker was associated with leaders of the Proud Boys, attended Proud Boys events, and supported the group online. The report said Bakker:

·made a "false statement" to the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Internal Affairs when asked if he attended a Proud Boy barbecue,

·made a "contradicting statement" when asked about his participation in a Proud Boy chat group,

·"brought discredit upon CPD by expressing support for a Proud Boy member's actions in online forums,"

·and "brought discredit upon CPD by participating in Proud Boy online forums."

The report also said CPD internal affairs investigated Bakker for failing to submit an affidavit explaining he was under investigation by the FBI.

Bakker was suspended for 120 days , but the department is not firing him.

In a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown , the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights group which monitors hate groups, said Bakker should have been fired, and the city should "reconsider the mild discipline of temporary suspension."

"Any individual who is tasked with protecting the public cannot be trusted to do so equitably when they associate with an openly racist, bigoted, and misogynistic organization," Southern Poverty Law Center senior research analyst Jeff Tischauser wrote in the letter. "The CPD is neglecting its commitments to protect and support Chicago communities by allowing Bakker to continue in his role as a law enforcement officer. Allowing Bakker to retain his role can create an environment of impunity for other officers who may associate with violent groups and contribute to the erosion of trust between the public and law enforcement authorities."

The letter also claimed CPD's handling of Bakker's case shows the department lacks clear policies for how to handle when offices are found to be involved with extremist hate groups, and urged CPD to set a strong policy against officers being involved in white supremacist groups and activities.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson issued a statement standing behind the 120-day suspension for Bakker:

"The Chicago Police Department has zero tolerance for any of its members associated with or being members of hate groups. CPD members are held to the highest standard and expected to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism both on and off duty. Per CPD policy, all members are prohibited from engaging in any illegal discrimination against an individual or group on the basis of any protected class under federal, state, and local law. Allegations of Department members violating CPD policy are thoroughly investigated. During the course of these investigations, members are afforded due process. Members found in violation are held accountable based on the findings of these investigations. A thorough investigation was initiated into the allegations against Officer Robert Bakker. He was given a 120 day suspension following the conclusion of the investigation and is currently serving the suspension. If any information leading to new allegations in this case becomes available, it will be investigated."

Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) and a handful of other City Council members also have questioned CPD's decision not to fire Bakker.

"We've got to realize the consequences of having Proud Boys, white supremacists, in the Chicago Police Department, when the safety of the vast majority Black and Brown communities is on the line," Sigcho-Lopez said last month.

Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio and several of his lieutenants are set to stand trial for conspiring to use force to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021. Jury selection in their trail began in late December, before being put on hold for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, and resuming earlier this week.

Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, Joseph Biggs, and Dominic Pezzola — charged with numerous felonies including seditious conspiracy — are accused of being the leaders of that mob and among the first individuals to storm past police that day.

Tarrio is charged along with his lieutenants Nordean, Rehl, Biggs and Pezzola and although he was not in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, he is accused of devising the group's efforts that day and cheering them on.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include obstructing Congress' work and impeding law enforcement,, and have vigorously fought to move the trial out of Washington, D.C., delay the proceedings and dismiss the case.

In October, former Proud Boys leader Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy for his role related to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first member of the organization to do so since the leader of the group and several of its members were indicted .

Bertino admitted in federal court to "knowingly combine, conspire, confederate and agree" with five members of the Proud Boys and Tarrio, "to oppose by force the authority of the government of the United States and to delay by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of power, including the 12th Amendment."

As part of his plea deal with federal prosecutors, Bertino has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into the group. He also spoke with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault, and his testimony was featured in its June hearing. Bertino told committee investigators that membership in the Proud Boys "tripled" after former President Donald Trump told the group to "stand back and stand by" during a September 2020 presidential debate.