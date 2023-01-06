ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Southern Poverty Law Center urges CPD to reconsider decision not to fire officer who lied about ties to Proud Boys

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQ8co_0k4XHTXf00

Southern Poverty Law Center wants CPD officer fired 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A prominent civil rights organization is urging the city to reconsider its decision not to fire a Chicago police officer who lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, saying any such person "cannot be trusted" to serve on the force.

Officer Robert Bakker is serving a 120-day suspension after he was investigated for his ties to the Proud Boys, which the FBI has labeled as an antisemitic white supremacy organization.

According to a report from the city Office of the Inspector General, Bakker was associated with leaders of the Proud Boys, attended Proud Boys events, and supported the group online. The report said Bakker:

·made a "false statement" to the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Internal Affairs when asked if he attended a Proud Boy barbecue,

·made a "contradicting statement" when asked about his participation in a Proud Boy chat group,

·"brought discredit upon CPD by expressing support for a Proud Boy member's actions in online forums,"

·and "brought discredit upon CPD by participating in Proud Boy online forums."

The report also said CPD internal affairs investigated Bakker for failing to submit an affidavit explaining he was under investigation by the FBI.

Bakker was suspended for 120 days , but the department is not firing him.

In a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown , the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights group which monitors hate groups, said Bakker should have been fired, and the city should "reconsider the mild discipline of temporary suspension."

"Any individual who is tasked with protecting the public cannot be trusted to do so equitably when they associate with an openly racist, bigoted, and misogynistic organization," Southern Poverty Law Center senior research analyst Jeff Tischauser wrote in the letter. "The CPD is neglecting its commitments to protect and support Chicago communities by allowing Bakker to continue in his role as a law enforcement officer. Allowing Bakker to retain his role can create an environment of impunity for other officers who may associate with violent groups and contribute to the erosion of trust between the public and law enforcement authorities."

The letter also claimed CPD's handling of Bakker's case shows the department lacks clear policies for how to handle when offices are found to be involved with extremist hate groups, and urged CPD to set a strong policy against officers being involved in white supremacist groups and activities.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson issued a statement standing behind the 120-day suspension for Bakker:

"The Chicago Police Department has zero tolerance for any of its members associated with or being members of hate groups. CPD members are held to the highest standard and expected to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism both on and off duty. Per CPD policy, all members are prohibited from engaging in any illegal discrimination against an individual or group on the basis of any protected class under federal, state, and local law.

Allegations of Department members violating CPD policy are thoroughly investigated. During the course of these investigations, members are afforded due process. Members found in violation are held accountable based on the findings of these investigations.

A thorough investigation was initiated into the allegations against Officer Robert Bakker. He was given a 120 day suspension following the conclusion of the investigation and is currently serving the suspension. If any information leading to new allegations in this case becomes available, it will be investigated."

Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) and a handful of other City Council members also have questioned CPD's decision not to fire Bakker.

"We've got to realize the consequences of having Proud Boys, white supremacists, in the Chicago Police Department, when the safety of the vast majority Black and Brown communities is on the line," Sigcho-Lopez said last month.

Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio and several of his lieutenants are set to stand trial for conspiring to use force to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021. Jury selection in their trail began in late December, before being put on hold for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, and resuming earlier this week.

Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, Joseph Biggs, and Dominic Pezzola — charged with numerous felonies including seditious conspiracy — are accused of being the leaders of that mob and among the first individuals to storm past police that day.

Tarrio is charged along with his lieutenants Nordean, Rehl, Biggs and Pezzola and although he was not in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, he is accused of devising the group's efforts that day and cheering them on.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include obstructing Congress' work and impeding law enforcement,, and have vigorously fought to move the trial out of Washington, D.C., delay the proceedings and dismiss the case.

In October, former Proud Boys leader Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy for his role related to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first member of the organization to do so since the leader of the group and several of its members were indicted .

Bertino admitted in federal court to "knowingly combine, conspire, confederate and agree" with five members of the Proud Boys and Tarrio, "to oppose by force the authority of the government of the United States and to delay by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of power, including the 12th Amendment."

As part of his plea deal with federal prosecutors, Bertino has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into the group. He also spoke with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault, and his testimony was featured in its June hearing. Bertino told committee investigators that membership in the Proud Boys "tripled" after former President Donald Trump told the group to "stand back and stand by" during a September 2020 presidential debate.

Comments / 3

Tommy2020
3d ago

Exactly what are his ties to this group? How has he performed when he is on patrol? Are there complaints against him? I think Mayor Lightfoot should be fired over her ties to Louis Farahkhan!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lori Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Eric Adams demand Colorado governor stop bussing migrants to their cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is teaming up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to urge Colorado's governor to stop bussing migrants to their cities. It reads in part, "Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago."In response, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted an update saying, "The governor had a very productive conversation with Mayor Adams and Mayor Lightfoot today where he shared that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time."He added the final bus to New York will arrive Sunday. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will soon visit the United States southern border in El Paso. The president is scheduled to arrive in El Paso Sunday afternoon before traveling on to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders on Monday and Tuesday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois state reps, Chicago aldermen oppose planned migrant shelter at old Woodlawn school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State representatives and aldermen came together Sunday to voice their opposition to a plan from the City of Chicago to turn a vacant South Side school into a shelter for migrants. "We do believe that this community has a right to have a voice in what happens here," said State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago). "But we also know that we can't pit Black and Brown people against each other. It's happened for generations, and we're standing here saying that we will not stand for it. We're standing here saying that this mayor and this city has to have a plan both for asylum seekers and for communities that have been here."CBS 2 first reported on the construction happening at the old Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn in October. In order to transform the school into an emergency shelter, $1.5 million will be spent. Currently all shelters are at or over capacity. The city is expecting more people coming to seek asylum in the coming weeks. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community

Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday. The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD issue alert to residents of recent carjackings in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in West Englewood to be on alert following carjackings that happened last week. In each incident, the suspect approached victims on the street and display a black color handgun before demanding their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene with the vehicle. Incident times and locations:· 7100 Block of South Paulina Street on Jan. 2, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.· 1500 Block of West 74th Street on Jan. 5, 2023, at 1:26 a.m.Police described the suspect as an African American man between 18-35 years old, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches, between 120 and 130 pounds with a medium brown complexion wearing a brown skull cap, and brown sweatpants clothing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago attorney caught on Zoom swearing, using racial slur

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago attorney is accused of swearing and using a racial slur during a virtual court proceeding.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, the comments were allegedly made during a Zoom call Thursday. Documents say attorney Donna Makowski "remained on Zoom and engaged in an unmuted conversation."Makowski is accused of using a racial slur and profanity in court. Specifically, court documents say Makowski said something about "those mother f*****s at the sheriff's office," and also said, "N*****s do it all the time."The judge presiding over the courtroom called the comments "unprofessional, disrespectful, and contemptuous.""I do...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Demonstrators call for better police protection after food vendor robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators came together for a protest Thursday, calling for more security and police patrols for food vendors in Little Village.The protesters gathered outside the Ogden (10th) District police station – nothing that food vendors have been the targets of recent robberies and attacks."Three of our vendors got robbed within an hour – not with a gun, but with semiautomatic rifles. These individuals came like they were going to war," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council. "Our vendors are not here to start any fight, or they're not at war with anybody."Back in December, CBS 2 reported on multiple food vendor robberies – including at least four over a span of two months.In one robbery, a victim was shot in the leg.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Howard Brown Health workers' strike ending; police called to protest site Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A three-day strike by union workers at Howard Brown Health centers in Chicago is coming to an end on Thursday.The Illinois Nurses Association has accused Howard Brown Health of treating staff unethically, and illegally laying off more than 60 employees on De. 30 after failing to bargain in good faith. The union also said Howard Brown Health has not shown sufficient proof of a financial deficit that would necessitate the layoffs.Union workers began a three-day strike on Tuesday, holding a series of protests outside various Howard Brown Health locations.Police were called to one of the union's protests...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in solidarity with Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people marched in downtown Chicago Sunday to stand in solidarity with Iran. Sunday also marked the third anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian Flight PS752. The flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killing 176 people on board. This protest was one of dozens happening around the world as the victims' families are still seeking justice. The Ukrainian community was invited to join the protest, and both communities marched side by side through downtown to Federal Plaza. The protest comes just one day after Iran executed two more men who were arrested while protesting the country's theocracy and one day after a caravan drove through Chicago to show solidarity with Iranians. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy