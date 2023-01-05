Let’s just call Georgia’s second consecutive national championship what it truly is: the culmination of the greatest two-year run in modern college football history. That’s a massive statement — and one that can’t be made unless the facts are as plentiful as the confetti that rained on the top-ranked Bulldogs following their 65-7 victory over third-ranked TCU inside SoFi Stadium on Monday night in Inglewood, Calif.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO