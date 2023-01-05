Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
wish989.com
Man Sought in Theft Investigation at Harrisburg Rural King
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police need your help in identifying a man regarding a theft investigation at the Harrisburg Rural King on Monday. Police say the man left in a white sedan. Anyone with information as to man’s identity should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
wevv.com
Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation
Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation. The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here. HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to...
kbsi23.com
KSP asks for public’s help finding stolen motorcycle
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a stolen motorcycle. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27, 2022 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. The motorcycle was reportedly stolen from...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
wrul.com
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
kbsi23.com
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Authorities responded to a crash involving a Jackson school bus Monday morning. It happened on Jackson Blvd. about 11:30 a.m. Assistant Chief Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department says there were students on the bus, but couldn’t confirm the number during the preliminary stage. He says no one on the bus was injured.
wrul.com
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Death of man in custody of Wayne County Sheriff’s Department being investigated by DCI
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death on January 4th which occurred in Wayne County. After being arrested by State Police for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant, 59-year-old Harry Weccle of Evansville, Indiana was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccle reportedly complained of shoulder pain. The jail then requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
wrul.com
Biggerstaff Arrested on Multiple Warrants for Child Grooming
In September 2022, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and a coordinated investigation begun. The investigation resulted in a search warrant at the residence of the suspect, 28-year-old Garrett S. Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, IL. Evidence was collected and examined by the Sheriff’s Office member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. From this work, a second juvenile victim was identified.
kbsi23.com
1 shot, suspect located in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
