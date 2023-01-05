Read full article on original website
How to get the Swimming Prohibited Achievement in Genshin Impact
Swimming Prohibited is a Genshin Impact Challenger: Series V Achievement that can be obtained by defeating the Bathysmal Vishap Herd without allowing them to dive into the water. It's a lot simpler than it sounds: you must defeat the two bosses at the same time to prevent either of them from jumping into the water.
How to be born as a female in Alaska – BitLife Guide
BitLife is a text-based simulation game that allows users to recreate and live real-life scenarios. It is mainly made possible due to its long array of customizable options that enable you to change almost everything from the pets you own to the person you date. On that note, the latest BitLife challenge Deadliest Catch demands that you create a female character based out of Alaska. So, if you are a newbie who does not know much about the customization feature, read the below explanation.
Best Hydro Characters in Genshin Impact, Ranked (2023)
One of the joys of anime open world ARPG Genshin Impact is collecting all the different characters. You form a party of four of them, switching between characters in combat to utilize their unique strengths. Characters are collected through a gacha system, with more than 50 available and more coming with each major update. So how can you know which are the strongest? Below you’ll find the best Hydro characters in Genshin Impact, ranked.
How to find a player to duel Genshin Impact
Before starting your path toward becoming the number one Genius Invokation TCG player in Teyvat, you first need to unlock the game mode by accepting a quest called Come Try Genius Invokation TCG!, under the Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards quest series. After completing the tutorial, you'll be recognized as an official TCG player, and you'll be prompted to find a player to duel. Here's how to do it.
Best Vampire Cookie Toppings build in Cookie Run Kingdom
Vampire Cookie is an Epic Ambush Cookie who prioritizes the Rear position in the team. Being one of the original characters to release at launch, he's a well-loved DPS unit who can deal massive damage with his default Skill. With an upgraded Magic Candy Skill, Vampire Cookie can hit multiple enemies at once, making him useful in newer game modes, such as Guild Battles.
How to Blobify in Fortnite
Online survival hit Fortnite may have been around for five years, but its clever reinventions have kept it near the top of the most-played charts. Whether you prefer the PVE co-op, battle royale PVP, or sandbox mode, there’s still a lot to love. Season 4 introduced a new substance, chrome, to the party. And with it, the chance to become a chrome blob. Below we’ll talk about how to blobify in Fortnite.
What is Eaglercraft, explained
Minecraft is among the most popular video games on nearly all platforms. Additionally, there are two official versions, Java and Bedrock. However, there are other versions that fans have created, including Eaglercraft. This may leave you wondering what Eaglercraft is and how to play it. Eaglercraft is a free browser-based...
All gameplay changes in Apex Legends SpellBound Collection Event
Apex Legends SpellBound Collection Event kicks off on January 10, 2023, and runs until January 24, 2023. Not only does the event include new cosmetics to collect, free rewards, and the release of Seer's Heirloom, but the SpellBound Collection Event will also have several gameplay changes and a new way to play.
