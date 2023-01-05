BitLife is a text-based simulation game that allows users to recreate and live real-life scenarios. It is mainly made possible due to its long array of customizable options that enable you to change almost everything from the pets you own to the person you date. On that note, the latest BitLife challenge Deadliest Catch demands that you create a female character based out of Alaska. So, if you are a newbie who does not know much about the customization feature, read the below explanation.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO