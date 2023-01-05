ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare Moment Moose Sheds Both Antlers Filmed on Doorbell Camera

One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Whiskey Riff

Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down

These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
Outsider.com

Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO

A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
Ceebla Cuud

A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
a-z-animals.com

5 of the Oldest Pit Bulls of All Time

Pit bull is a term applied to a variety of bulldogs and terriers, such as the American bully, the American pit bull terrier, and others. They are known for being medium to large dogs with a long-running and unfortunate reputation for being violent. Today, we’re going to focus on the longevity of these dogs. Let’s look at 5 of the oldest pit bulls of all time and see how old they got compared to other breeds.
a-z-animals.com

Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger

Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger. Tigers are large, dangerous predators capable of taking down even larger prey. While a lone tiger isn’t much of a threat to an adult elephant, a tiger can hunt elephant calves. In this video, some brilliant elephants decide to unite their powers to defend a baby elephant from a hungry tiger.
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.

