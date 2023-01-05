Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
WATCH: Rare Moment Moose Sheds Both Antlers Filmed on Doorbell Camera
One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down
These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
Watch: Florida family rescues dog stuck in a frozen lake in Canada
Video shows the De Anda family trying different ways to pull the dog “Snowball” out of the icy water.
5 of the Oldest Pit Bulls of All Time
Pit bull is a term applied to a variety of bulldogs and terriers, such as the American bully, the American pit bull terrier, and others. They are known for being medium to large dogs with a long-running and unfortunate reputation for being violent. Today, we’re going to focus on the longevity of these dogs. Let’s look at 5 of the oldest pit bulls of all time and see how old they got compared to other breeds.
Trail Cam Captures Moose Ferociously Protecting Its Calf From Pair Of Wolves
If there’s one thing for sure out there, any member of the deer family has a target on their back from day one. And not just from hunters. Anything that eats meat loves to get their hands on some deer. And while hunters are after mature big bucks, the rest of the wild is after fawns… AKA, the easiest catch.
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace on the Red Carpet and Fans Have Thoughts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger. Tigers are large, dangerous predators capable of taking down even larger prey. While a lone tiger isn’t much of a threat to an adult elephant, a tiger can hunt elephant calves. In this video, some brilliant elephants decide to unite their powers to defend a baby elephant from a hungry tiger.
Watch: Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
