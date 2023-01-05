Read full article on original website
Pet Rift Codes (January 2023)
Pet Rift is a pet collection game. You start with a single pet, who you can take out into the rift to collect Gold and Diamonds. As you collect more treasure, you can buy more pets, who will all help you collect Gold and Diamonds faster. But you will also level up, opening new ways to improve your character. As you continue, new areas and secrets will open up to you and your friends. Can you get to the top of the leaderboards?
How to defeat Hassel of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Hassel uses Dragon Type Pokémon during the Champion Assessment fight and is the final Elite Four member in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. This makes Steel, Fairy, and Ice Pokémon valuable counters for the fight as offensive and defensive options. Hassel's strongest Pokémon is level 61 and it is recommended to level up your own team to the same level or above. This is everything players need to know about Hassel's Elite Four battle in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
How to be born as a female in Alaska – BitLife Guide
BitLife is a text-based simulation game that allows users to recreate and live real-life scenarios. It is mainly made possible due to its long array of customizable options that enable you to change almost everything from the pets you own to the person you date. On that note, the latest BitLife challenge Deadliest Catch demands that you create a female character based out of Alaska. So, if you are a newbie who does not know much about the customization feature, read the below explanation.
How to get the Radio Silence achievement in Genshin Impact
Radio Silence is a Genshin Impact Challenger: Series V Achievement that can be obtained by getting locked on by the Thunder Manifestation before attacking it. It's an easy achievement that you can only get by patiently waiting at the start of the boss battle. How to get locked on by...
Can you rematch trainer battles in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature numerous post-game activities, many of which require you to have high-level Pokémon. This means you will need to train your Pokémon hard, typically by battling trainers and strong opponents. This may leave you wondering if you can rematch trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to get 72 hours early access in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy is the highly anticipated RPG set within the Harry Potter universe. It releases on February 10, 2023, for current-gen platforms and will release later for previous-gen consoles. But there will be early access for certain players, which may leave you wondering how to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy.
5 Letter words that end in ‘IRY’ – Wordle Help
Wordle is a popular word puzzle that's taken the world by storm. Searching for the day's five-letter word can sometimes be challenging, especially when you're stuck with the last three letters and have yet to decide what to fill in the rest of the blanks. If you've been struggling with what word to guess next on Wordle, we've got the list for you!
Best Vampire Cookie Toppings build in Cookie Run Kingdom
Vampire Cookie is an Epic Ambush Cookie who prioritizes the Rear position in the team. Being one of the original characters to release at launch, he's a well-loved DPS unit who can deal massive damage with his default Skill. With an upgraded Magic Candy Skill, Vampire Cookie can hit multiple enemies at once, making him useful in newer game modes, such as Guild Battles.
What does Potent Omnium Crystal II do in Tower of Fantasy? Explained
Potent Omnium Crystals are a premium resource in the sci-fi-infused MMORPG Tower of Fantasy, used to upgrade your suppressors. This increases your attack, resistance, HP, and critical damage, which helps your survivability and damage output. You may have noticed "Potent Omnium Crystal II" in the Crystal Dust Store and wondered what makes it different. Here we explain what it does, how to obtain them, and use them to upgrade your Suppressor.
How to find a player to duel Genshin Impact
Before starting your path toward becoming the number one Genius Invokation TCG player in Teyvat, you first need to unlock the game mode by accepting a quest called Come Try Genius Invokation TCG!, under the Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards quest series. After completing the tutorial, you'll be recognized as an official TCG player, and you'll be prompted to find a player to duel. Here's how to do it.
What is Eaglercraft, explained
Minecraft is among the most popular video games on nearly all platforms. Additionally, there are two official versions, Java and Bedrock. However, there are other versions that fans have created, including Eaglercraft. This may leave you wondering what Eaglercraft is and how to play it. Eaglercraft is a free browser-based...
How to rob the bank in Ohio – Roblox
In Roblox's Ohio, you run the streets with brute strength and money in your pocket. However, if you're a little low on cash, you'll want to find ways to earn money quickly. What better way to make some quick dough than to rob the bank? This is no easy task, but if successfully pulled off, you'll walk away much richer. So here are some tips to help you complete your heist.
How to breed Ghazt in My Singing Monsters
Entbrat and T-Rox Unless you are actively in an Ethereal Breeding Bonanza, getting a Ghazt as a result of breeding is a game of chance. Breeding Bonanzas will give you a 5% chance of obtaining a single element Ethereal, whereas breeding during non-Bonanza times only has a 1% chance of success.
All gameplay changes in Apex Legends SpellBound Collection Event
Apex Legends SpellBound Collection Event kicks off on January 10, 2023, and runs until January 24, 2023. Not only does the event include new cosmetics to collect, free rewards, and the release of Seer's Heirloom, but the SpellBound Collection Event will also have several gameplay changes and a new way to play.
