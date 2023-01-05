Pet Rift is a pet collection game. You start with a single pet, who you can take out into the rift to collect Gold and Diamonds. As you collect more treasure, you can buy more pets, who will all help you collect Gold and Diamonds faster. But you will also level up, opening new ways to improve your character. As you continue, new areas and secrets will open up to you and your friends. Can you get to the top of the leaderboards?

