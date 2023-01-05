Read full article on original website
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!
Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
Video: Texans Are Begging For This New Secret Whataburger Item
There's nothing quite like creating your own masterpiece for lunch when you're a cook in a restaurant. You've got all of the ingredients at your disposal most of the time you're sick of the basic stuff on the menu because you've had it a million times. You start getting creative and coming up with all kinds of stuff that regular patrons never get to have.
Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hi-Beams On All The Time In Texas?
Have you ever just been shy of a full-on road rage incident because some inconsiderate person was hitting you with hi-beams? Then some of this information may be for you. We've all been on the highway and had someone "forget" and come right at us, blinding us with their hi-beams. Then there are the times when you have someone driving behind you and they put the twin spotlights right on your rearview mirror. Either instance is terrible, but have you asked yourself, "is it illegal?"
10 Polarizing Texas ‘This or That’ Questions
Texans are very opinionated people which can be both a blessing and a curse. An unexpected perk of this quality is the entertainment that ensues when two people with opposing views go head to head on a topic that isn't really that important. Whether it is a food preference, a...
Want To Be On Yellowstone? There’s A Texas Casting Call
Now, this just made me ready to take a drive for this. Do you love the show? Are you ready to show off your western side on tv or maybe wear a bonnet? I have good news for you. You could be joining the Yellowstone world. They are hosting a casting call in Texas.
This Easy New Hack Might Help Sell Out Your Empty Texas Airbnb
An Airbnb host went viral on TikTok recently with a new hack he discovered that sells his rentals like crazy. He decided to remove the 'cleaning fee' and raise the nightly rate. This minor adjustment actually led him to hit 100% occupancy on his various Airbnb properties. But, why?. It...
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
24 Unique or Odd School Mascots Found in the State of Texas
School mascots are a tradition that goes back many years. It’s almost funny how so many of us have never had a say in what our school mascot is, yet we have such pride in them. But it’s a representation of our town, the place we call home. Whether we love our school mascot or laugh at the name and logo there are definitely some very unique school mascots found in Texas and we found 24 of them that we had to bring to your attention.
Brown County high schooler dies from 'cardiac arrest activity'
A 17-year-old boy has died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' Tuesday morning, according to Raegan White, superintendent of Western Brown Local Schools.
Former Texas Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury Fired By the Arizona Cardinals
Black Monday in the NFL is in full swing with firings after the regular season finale for all teams this past weekend. Less than one year after the Arizona Cardinals gave Kliff Kingsbury an extension on his contract, Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals with Steve Keim stepping down as General Manager.
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
