Humans will star in Astronomy Days set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28-29 in and around the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. The two-day program, “Humans in Space: Past, Present and Future,” will feature presentations from NASA astronaut and North Carolina native Christina Koch, and other astronomy experts, as well as exhibits and activities. Astronomy Days is free, for all ages, and in-person for the first time since 2020.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO