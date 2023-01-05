Read full article on original website
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Prince Harry ‘couldn’t fathom’ he was no longer able to ‘sweet talk Grandma’ The Queen, courtiers claim
PRINCE Harry "couldn't fathom" that he was unable to "sweet talk his Grandma" during Megxit, courtiers have claimed. For years the Duke had a close relationship with the Queen, with Harry allegedly believing he could sway his nan when he got in a tight spot. But during negotiations on Harry,...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Prince William is Reportedly Having the Ultimate Big Brother Reaction to Prince Harry's Bombshell Docuseries
It’s been just over a week since Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wildly anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming service, and there has already been speculation as how their family across the pond — namely Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales — has reacted to the explosive series. Even though the Prince of Wales reportedly has been feeling some “anger and sadness” about the Netflix series, he is still Prince Harry’s big brother — and like any good protective older brother, Prince William apparently “won’t tolerate” others speaking poorly...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'
Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’
Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
3 Times Meghan Markle Lost Her Cool in Public
Meghan Markle knows when to smile for the cameras. But there were times when the duchess was caught showing an emotion we usually don't see from her in public.
Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!
Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable. Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Prince Harry Referred to Prince William as the Person Who Said Royal Women Go Through What Meghan Markle Experienced, Source Claims
Prince Harry made some surprising revelations in Harry & Meghan, which was released on Dec. 8 on Netflix. Through the first three episodes of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested that there were issues of racism within the royal household. Table of contents. Prince Harry Claims Someone...
