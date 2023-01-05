ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Republican Committee sent its chairman to attend Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration on Tuesday, January 10. Brian Lester was excited to travel to the state’s capital with his fourth-grader son to watch Arkansas’ first female governor be sworn into office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon. The analysis...
FOUR CORNERS, FL
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older began Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize retail sales. As many...
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there’s a lot to catch up on the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. Lots of portal talk. Kirk touches on the players that have committed and the offers going out. For the full interview, head to the video above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

