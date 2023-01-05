Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the largest recurring tech events in the world. Over the years, many new wearables for wellness have been launched at CES. The 2023 event lived up to the show's reputation for striking and innovative new products, showcasing some unique smartwatches and wearables that can help you boost your overall well-being.

1 DAY AGO