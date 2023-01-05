Read full article on original website
Obituary for William A. Brooks
William A. Brooks, passed away at the age of 81, on January 4, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. William, fondly known as Bill, was born September 27, 1941. He was a man of many hats, from Chief Boilerman on a Navy Destroyer, on to an innovative computer programmer, and finally to a cherished Great Grandfather. He enjoyed traveling and visiting the ocean. Growing up on Little Green Lake, he developed a fondness for water that never faded. Later in life he returned to Minnesota to be with family and watch his grandchildren grow up. Most recently he enjoyed fundraising for Disabled American Veterans and playing cribbage with friends at the Shakopee Community center.
Obituary for Lisa M. Brahee
Lisa M. Brahee, age 57, of Cologne, passed away Friday December 30, 2022 at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Carver County Humane Society and Chaska Food Shelf. Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Ackerman; infant brother,...
Obituary for Roy W. Larson Jr.
Roy William Larson Jr., age 92, of Chaska, formerly of Glencoe, Edina and Minnetonka, died peacefully with his sons by his side, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home,...
Obituary for Harriet Plekkenpol
Harriet Plekkenpol, age 93, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully while singing her favorite hymns and prayers on January 5, 2023. Harriet was a wonderful woman and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. A Christian funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m. with visitation...
Obituary for Eleanor Mankowski
Eleanor “Ellie” Mankowski was born October 26, 1926, in Bowlus, MN. She attended Elementary school in Bowlus, and high school in Holdingford. She married George Hap Mankowski on October 30, 1948 in St. Wenceslaus Church, New Prague. She owned and operated the Star Café and Bowling alley with her late husband, in New Prague for five years. Then moved to Shakopee where they started their family. She was a stay at home mom until her youngest child entered school. She worked as a cook manager at the Shakopee senior high school from 1965 to 1999. During this time she and her late husband catered independently and cooked at the Shakopee Knights of Columbus Event Center, of which they were both members. She was also a member of the Shakopee American Legion, President for three years, and the Shakopee VFW and a member of the Shakopee Senior Citizens Club.
Obituary for Steven R. Pany
Steven Roy Pany, age 65, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022, at Norbella Assisted Living, Prior Lake, following a brief illness. Steve was born in New Prague, to Alvin and Gerry (Fox) Pany, on December 28, 1956. Steve grew up in Montgomery, where he developed his love for sports and all-things Minnesota. Baseball (his beloved Twins), softball, football, swimming and hockey were his passions early in life. In 1975, Steve was captain of the hockey team at Montgomery High School, and he graduated that same year.
Obituary for Richard D. Mason
Richard "Dick" D. Mason, age 75, of Waconia and Estero, FL, passed away on December 30, 2022, after a long battle from the effects of Agent Orange. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; son, Daniel Mason (Deb); and daughter, Susan Solem (Mark); five grandchildren, Michael Mason, Zachary Mason, Kendra Dahl, Joshua Solem and Andrew Solem; brother, Dwain Coleman; nephews, Gaynard and Greg Brown; nieces, Rita Johnson and Jeanne Sue Brown; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Obituary for Kimberly Jo Loring
Kimberly Jo Loring, age 51, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, December 30, 2022. A celebration of Kim’s life will take place on Saturday, January 21 at 11 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. A time of gathering will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to services. Friends are also invited to join the live stream at the following link: Kim's Celebration of Life. (Meeting ID: 822 1212 6332 / Passcode: 053122). Friends are encouraged to wear yellow, Kim’s favorite color, to her celebration of life. Following the service, everyone is welcome to join the family for a continued celebration of Kim at her home.
Burnsville man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in 2021 double-fatal crash
A 19-yearold Burnsville man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to two counts of third-degree murder for his role in a crash that killed two people, according to a press release from the Dakota County Attorney's office. Leon Bond entered his plea before Judge Christopher Lehmann, who set an Extended...
Wienermobile visits Chaska on 'coast-to-coast weenie roast'
The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the Cub Foods in Chaska on Sunday, Jan. 8, for photos people could take with the iconic fiberglass hot dog. “The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives to a new city every week all over the country, which is buns and buns of fun,” said Kaitlyn Bross, hot dogger spokesperson, who is also known as Ketchup Kaitlyn. “We’ve spent the week in the Twin Cities at Cub Foods and share miles of smiles. We were in Fargo before this and after this we’re going to Madison, Wisconsin. We like to say we’re on a coast-to-coast weenie roast.”
Chanhassen and Holy Family hockey sitting near the top of section 2AA
January marks the halfway point in the high school hockey season, and two area teams appear to be elevating above the rest in section 2AA. While they do not play in the regular season, Chanhassen (11-1) and Holy Family (8-3) could be on a collision course for a next-door neighbor matchup in the section 2AA tournament, whether it be in the semifinal or championship round.
Prior Lake moves a step closer to hosting a postseason game
The Prior Lake girls hockey team has not had a home playoff game in a dozen years. Did the Lakers lock up a top-four seed in Section 2AA and a home game in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory at Bloomington Jefferson Jan. 7?
