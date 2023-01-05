Eleanor “Ellie” Mankowski was born October 26, 1926, in Bowlus, MN. She attended Elementary school in Bowlus, and high school in Holdingford. She married George Hap Mankowski on October 30, 1948 in St. Wenceslaus Church, New Prague. She owned and operated the Star Café and Bowling alley with her late husband, in New Prague for five years. Then moved to Shakopee where they started their family. She was a stay at home mom until her youngest child entered school. She worked as a cook manager at the Shakopee senior high school from 1965 to 1999. During this time she and her late husband catered independently and cooked at the Shakopee Knights of Columbus Event Center, of which they were both members. She was also a member of the Shakopee American Legion, President for three years, and the Shakopee VFW and a member of the Shakopee Senior Citizens Club.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO