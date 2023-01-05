Rankings Show: The second annual airing of grievances — beefs, betrayals, and an unexpected Tony Ferguson civil war

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Michael Bisping calls Jake Paul challenging Nate Diaz to MMA fight ‘all smoke and mirrors’
Michael Bisping believes that Jake Paul’s announced foray into martial arts is just another promotional trick. “The Problem Child” recently signed with the PFL with plans to compete in MMA and along with that news came a challenge from Paul for Diaz to meet him in a two-fight series that would first take place in a boxing ring and then in a cage under MMA rules. Paul and Diaz have publicly jabbed at each other in the past, with the odds of a clash between the two only increasing with Diaz becoming a free agent following UFC 279 this past September.
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Henry Cejudo jokes that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife: “She can get it too”
Henry Cejudo has joked that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife in a controversial comment posted to social media. We all know that Henry Cejudo can be a controversial figure. The man known as ‘Triple C’ has spent the last few years forming a brand new persona for himself. As opposed to being a humble flyweight, he now comes out with some outrageous remarks with the aim of keeping the spotlight on himself.
MMA Fighting
Kelvin Gastelum out, Sean Strickland now faces Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Vegas 67 main event
The UFC is off to a rough start in 2023. Ahead of the UFC’s first event of the year, UFC Vegas 67 has lost one half of the main event with Kelvin Gastelum being forced off the card due to a mouth injury. As a result, Sean Strickland has volunteered to take his place in a fight against Nassourdine Imavov on Saturday in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
bodyslam.net
Mickie James Would Like To Wrestle Gail Kim Again Before She Retires
Mickie James would like to face off with a familiar foe before she retires. Mickie James has had a greatly successful career in the squared circle. She has wrestled in a variety of promotions around the world, most notably WWE and IMPACT where she is a multiple time women’s champion. Her career is winding down now as she has been on her “Last Rodeo” tour to close out her career.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins And Full List Of Confirmed Royal Rumble Participants
The field for the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match is beginning to take shape. On the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, Seth Rollins trolled fans by walking out on crutches, seemingly selling the "knee injury" he suffered in a match against Austin Theory the previous week. However, Rollins would ultimately use the crutches as a guitar with his theme music playing in the background, which confirmed he's not dealing with a legitimate injury.
Valentina Shevchenko has sights set on super fight with Zhang Weili or Amanda Nunes: “I’m definitely ready for Amanda and Weili”
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is having a tough time getting matched with willing contenders. Shevchenko made the seventh consecutive defence of her gold strap with a controversial split decision win over Taila Santos at UFC 275. It was the first time anyone had seen the champion tested since her second meeting with Amanda Nunes in 2017.
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier now on good terms with Jake Paul, believes Paul will actually fight in MMA
Daniel Cormier appears to have made amends with Jake Paul. Back in 2021, Cormier and Paul found themselves on opposite ends of a heated feud. At the time, Paul was coming off a brutal knockout of Ben Askren and was hyping up a fight with Tyron Woodley, and doing so in a way that Cormier took umbrage with. As the beef continued to simmer, things boiled over when Cormier and Paul nearly got into a physical altercation at UFC 261. Ultimately, the heat between the two died down, and now, with Paul’s recent signing to the PFL, Cormier revealed he and Paul have squashed the beef.
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen proclaims Cain Velasquez as the ‘scariest’ fighter in MMA history
After listening to a recent conversation between Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson, Chael Sonnen began to think about who the scariest fighter in MMA history is — and in the multi-time UFC title challenger’s eyes, it isn’t all that close of a competition. “The scariest fighter in...
411mania.com
411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC on ESPN+ 75 Preview
UFC price hike (1:45:09) Jake Paul signs with the PFL (1:45:55) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:. * Apple Podcasts. * Spotify. * Stitcher.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs. Strickland
January 14, 2023 UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET); Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) Video: Gastelum has teeth sewn back in after suffering ‘mouth injury’. +. Hopefully Gastelum had a ton of novocaine during this process. Heck of a Morning: Francis...
MMA Fighting
Thiago Moises vs. Melk Costa in the works for UFC 283
Melki Costa is stepping in on short notice to face Thiago Moises in a lightweight contest at UFC 283 on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Both athletes have agreed verbally, however contracts are yet to be issued. Costa will replace Guram Kutateladze, who...
Dustin Poirier on UFC’s ban on fighters betting: “I’m glad it happened”
Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the fighter betting situation. Former UFC fighter-turned-coach, James Krause, became embroiled in controversy after his fighter, Darrick Minner, suffered a first-round TKO loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64. Minner was a slight underdog going into the fight but suddenly Nuerdanbieke became a -420 favorite. News of Minner’s leg injury was allegedly leaked by his team.
MMA Fighting
Tatiana Suarez returns against Montana De La Rosa on Feb. 25 UFC card
Tatiana Suarez makes her long-awaited return to action after nearly four years away from the sport when she faces Montana De La Rosa at an upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled for Feb. 25. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting after De...
MMA Fighting
Francisco Trinaldo ‘a bit offended’ by UFC release, likes the idea of PFL tourney next
Francisco Trinaldo’s 10-year run in the UFC came to an end this month once the company decided not to re-sign the 44-year-old veteran, who was the last remaining member of TUF Brazil 1 still on the roster. “Massaranduba” has mixed feelings on the news. Trinaldo revealed to...
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo’s professional boxing debut targeted for February 10 in Brazil
Jose Aldo is expected to enter the squared circle to make his professional boxing debut in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. It’s still unclear who Aldo will face, as well as number of rounds and weight class, but...
MMA Fighting
ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video full card revealed with John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade headlining
ONE Championship has now revealed the full card set to take place on Feb. 24, which features a bantamweight title fight rematch in the main event as John Lineker takes on Fabricio Andrade. The card titled ONE Fight Night 7 will air on Amazon Prime Video with the main card...
