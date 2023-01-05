Rankings Show: The second annual airing of grievances — beefs, betrayals, and an unexpected Tony Ferguson civil war

Daniel Cormier appears to have made amends with Jake Paul. Back in 2021, Cormier and Paul found themselves on opposite ends of a heated feud. At the time, Paul was coming off a brutal knockout of Ben Askren and was hyping up a fight with Tyron Woodley, and doing so in a way that Cormier took umbrage with. As the beef continued to simmer, things boiled over when Cormier and Paul nearly got into a physical altercation at UFC 261. Ultimately, the heat between the two died down, and now, with Paul’s recent signing to the PFL, Cormier revealed he and Paul have squashed the beef.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO