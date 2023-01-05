ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 2

Jo Hale
4d ago

That is why I share so many posts. I often wonder how many pets are stolen, sold over internet, stolen and just put out or even shipped to other locations. When borders are discovered I often wonder how many pets are found that once had good homes. Also wonder how many are put down in shelters due to three day hold. Here in Chattanooga a family’s cat was adopted out almost immediately. They discovered it on Facebook and went to claim it. According to article human society would not even contact adoptees to see if they would return cat. Owners were willing to pay all expenses and if 8 remember even give the adopters a fee.

Reply
2
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Local Animals Ready For Adoption

JERSEY SHORE – Local adoption centers have a number of pets available for good homes. Pictured is Ghostbuster, a 1 ½ year old Brindle Pitbull weighing 57 pounds. He would do very well in a dog-savvy home willing to spoil him with toys, playtime, and long walks. A fenced backyard would be best. Children in the house should be 12 and older, and used to dogs. He could possibly live with another dog.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Free rabies clinic to be held in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River pet owners are invited to a free rabies clinic this month. The Toms River Animal Shelter will be holding a free rabies clinic on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Written proof of a prior rabies vaccination shot is required to make the new shot good for three years. There will be no adjustments made to rabies shot certificates once the clinic is over. Toms River residents may also purchase dog and cat licenses at the clinic. 𝗟𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 The cost is $15 for a spayed/neutered dog and $20 if not The post Free rabies clinic to be held in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
iheart.com

Avalanche Buries, Kills 2 Snowmobilers In Colorado

Two snowmobilers are dead after an avalanche buried both of them in Colorado over the weekend, per KDVR. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday (January 7) on Corona Pass near Winter Park and the area of Mount Epworth. One of the snowmobilers, a 58-year-old man from Northern Colorado, was pronounced dead after being recovered.
COLORADO STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood

US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
iheart.com

This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

If you've read about the county with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee, you may have also wondered which counties lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Tennessee with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
105.7 The Hawk

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint

Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine, but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.
FLORIDA STATE
TAPinto.net

The Eagles Have Landed and the Wait Begins in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A pair of nesting American Bald Eagles has returned to their nest atop an 80-foot Sycamore tree at Duke Farms, poised to continue a ritual witnessed by millions courtesy of a camera mounted on a nearby tree. In a matter of weeks, one, two or three eggs will appear in the nest, which will be tended to by the male and female Eagles; the eggs will begin to hatch approximately one month after they first appear. In 2022, the Eagles returned to their sturdy nest of branches, twigs and field grass as they have for more than a decade, Two...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed In Crosswalk On Jersey Shore

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Freehold Township, authorities said. The man was visiting from Guyana, Freehold police said. Police responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
iheart.com

This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

If you've read about the parish with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana, you may have also wondered which parishes lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the parishes in Louisiana with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
PIX11

NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said.  The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt.  The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy